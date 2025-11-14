Photographer Adds Wheels to a Probe Lens to Make ‘Weirdest Lens Even Weirder’

Paris-based photographer and filmmaker Mathieu Stern, known for his experimental photography and creative YouTube tutorials, has once again pushed the limits of lens experimentation. This time, Stern put wheels on a probe lens to create unique, super-low, moving POV footage.

Mathieu Stern’s latest project revolves around a groundbreaking periscope probe zoom lens from Laowa, a brand synonymous with unusual and inventive optics. But Stern didn’t stop at simply reviewing the lens; he transformed it into a rolling, low-to-the-ground cinematic tool that opens entirely new possibilities for photographers and filmmakers.

A Weird Lens Made Even Weirder

“This is without a doubt the weirdest lens I have ever used. But I wanted to make it even weirder,” Stern explains.

Over the years, Laowa has produced some of the most unique lenses available, and Stern partnered with the brand to explore the potential of their new periscope probe zoom lens. Unlike conventional lenses, this optical marvel enables cameras to reach previously inaccessible spaces, inspired by the original naval periscope invented in 1854 and refined during World War I.

The lens consists of two primary elements: a removable probe and a main body housing manual controls, including focus, zoom, and aperture.

“The probe itself can rotate horizontally or vertically, while accessories can be attached for added flexibility,” Stern says.

With a close focusing distance of just half a centimeter, the lens excels at macro work, allowing small subjects to appear larger-than-life. Stern also notes that the probe is waterproof, enabling striking underwater shots.

Stabilization and Innovation

Given its size and complexity, the Laowa Probe Zoom Macro Lens requires stabilization to avoid magnified shake. Stern employed tripods, sliders, and tabletop setups to test its potential.

“But my most inventive modification came when I added wheels to the lens support, transforming it into a low-angle, mobile rig capable of following subjects at ground level. By adding wheels, I’ve unlocked so many new possibilities,” Stern says.

The periscope probe lens also offers zoom capability, enabling dolly zoom sequences. Stern anticipates even more creativity from future probe heads that Laowa plans to release, hinting at unexplored ways to capture dynamic perspectives.

Macro Creativity Meets Rolling POV

The rolling periscope setup, combined with Stern’s inventive approach, reveals the playful, experimental side of modern photography and filmmaking. The lens allows creators to explore unseen angles, peek into tight spaces, and achieve fluid low-to-the-ground shots that were previously impossible.

Mathieu Stern’s Paris-based experiments reaffirm his reputation as a boundary-pushing creator, blending technical ingenuity with artistic curiosity. His work goes beyond simply testing lenses. It challenges conventional ideas of how cameras can interact with the world. By combining inventive rigging, unusual optics, and a fearless approach to experimentation, Stern continually discovers new ways to capture perspectives that were previously impossible, emphasizing the limitless possibilities that emerge when creativity meets innovation.

“With a lens that can peek into impossible spaces and roll across the floor for unique point-of-view shots, I hope to inspire photographers and filmmakers to rethink what’s possible behind the camera,” Stern says.

Image credits: Mathieu Stern