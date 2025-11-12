Is This Adorable Video of Two Cats AI-Generated?

A cute and hilarious video of two cats has stumped the internet as it can’t make up its mind whether it’s real or AI-generated.

The video shows a ginger cat facing up to a tabby cat, which is on the other side of a glass door. The door is then opened by a “human”, and the tabby cat puts its paw on the ginger cat’s head. The video not only achieves an impressive level of verisimilitude, but it also captures how cats sometimes behave with one another.

Multiple Reddit posts have discussed the video in the past week. The general consensus is that the video is AI-generated, but there’s not exactly a smoking gun.

“Look at the reflection on the glass just before it moves. Plus, there are a few weird fuzzy bits like the fur on the cat outside goes fuzzy as he moves his paw to the other cat’s head,” writes one Redditor.

Some of the strangeness could be because of the video’s low resolution and high compression. But as PetaPixel’s editor-in-chief Jaron Schneider — who took a look at the video — explains, there are too many consistency issues.

“The weirdness of the gray cat’s paw on the orange cat’s head, the inconsistency of the gray cat’s markings, the weird appearance and disappearance of the dark stain on the concrete, the oscillation of the whiskers, and the strange blob of fur that extends and retracts as the gray cat moves its arm all make me think this isn’t a real video,” Schneider says. “If it were one or even two of these things alone, then I could believe it was just compression artifacting. But together? I find it hard to believe.”

But if the video is AI, then why would anyone bother faking such a mundane clip? “Anyone can turn an inane idea into reasonably realistic content in just a couple of minutes using AI and soak up online attention,” notes PetaPixel’s senior news editor Jeremy Gray. “People have done much more for much less. There is nothing some social media users wouldn’t lie about, and AI has empowered all of them.”

Late 2025 is a strange place to be: people no longer believe anything they see on the internet, and real photos and videos are regularly being dismissed as AI.

“What I think is more important to ask is, does it really matter?” says Schneider. “Short form videos like this were already vapid, quick dopamine hits that are immediately mentally discarded upon a swipe. If there is anywhere for AI to ‘contribute’ to society, it’s in the form of dumb, meaningless, harmless shorts. Is that a slippery slope? Maybe. But remember, that’s a fallacy.”

For better or worse, cat videos will always be popular — even fake ones. “I like cat videos,” adds Gray. “I’ll keep clicking.”