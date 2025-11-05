TikTok to Host its First-Ever Awards Show in the US

TikTok has announced the launch of its first-ever awards ceremony in the United States, the TikTok Awards 2025, scheduled for Thursday, December 18, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The ceremony aims to honor creators, trends, and moments that have defined TikTok over the past year, highlighting the platform’s influence on culture and creativity among the 170 million Americans who regularly engage with TikTok. Fans can watch the red carpet coverage beginning at 5 PM PT and the main event at 6 PM PT on TikTok’s official account, as well as on streaming partner Tubi, which will also host on-demand access following the live broadcast.

The inaugural US edition builds on TikTok’s established global awards series, which has previously taken place in countries including Korea, Japan, Australia, and Brazil. The event is positioned as a celebration of creativity and community, bringing together creators from diverse content categories, including entertainment and lifestyle, education, sports, and social impact.

Honoring Creativity and Innovation

The TikTok Awards 2025 will recognize creators across fourteen categories, including Creator of the Year, Video of the Year, Muse of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Rising Star of the Year. The Rising Star award will be presented by title sponsor e.l.f. Cosmetics, while other awards will be supported by sponsors H&R Block and Carl’s Jr. The ceremony is designed to highlight creators who have inspired, entertained, and connected communities, reflecting both the cultural and social impact of TikTok content over the year.

Voting for the awards will open in the TikTok app on November 18 through a dedicated portal, allowing fans to support their favorite creators through December 2. This interactive element ensures that the community plays a central role in determining winners, reinforcing TikTok’s emphasis on engagement and participation.

Experiences Onsite and Online

The TikTok Awards will combine in-person activations with immersive online experiences. Attendees at the Hollywood Palladium can expect a whole evening of red carpet arrivals, live performances, and creator-led experiences that bring TikTok’s platform to life. Specialty awards and activations from TikTok Shop, CapCut, and TikTok LIVE will provide interactive opportunities for creators and fans, reflecting the broad spectrum of content and storytelling styles that thrive on the platform.

Through these experiences, TikTok aims to create a dynamic, engaging event that celebrates both the artistry and the community-driven aspects of its ecosystem. The ceremony will also serve as a platform for emerging creators to gain visibility alongside established influencers, highlighting the diversity and innovation that continues to define TikTok’s cultural presence.

Recognizing the Platform’s Top Creators

Nominees for the TikTok Awards 2025 span a wide range of creative categories. Highlights include adamw, alixearle, brookemonk_, bretmanrock, calebsaysthings, and many others whose content has resonated with audiences over the past year. Categories such as Storyteller of the Year, I Was Today Years Old Award, Immediately Added to Cart Award, and CapCut Creator of the Year ensure that a variety of creative approaches, from humor and education to lifestyle and social impact, are recognized.

By spotlighting these creators, TikTok is reinforcing its role as a home for innovative storytelling and cultural influence. The awards also provide an opportunity to celebrate creators who have leveraged the platform to drive engagement, inspire audiences, and push the boundaries of digital creativity.

Engaging the TikTok Community

The awards show is designed to involve the community at every step. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite creators through the in-app TikTok Awards hub and participate in conversations on social media using #TikTokAwardsUS. TikTok has positioned this inaugural US ceremony as not just an awards show, but a celebration of shared creativity, enabling audiences to connect with the creators and content that have defined the year.

By combining live broadcasts, interactive experiences, and community voting, TikTok is creating a comprehensive celebration of the platform’s culture. The ceremony emphasizes both the reach and influence of TikTok content while providing a space to recognize the creativity, dedication, and impact of its creators.

Image credits: TikTok