Canada Orders Shutdown of TikTok’s Offices Over National Security Risks

The Canadian government ordered the shutdown of TikTok’s business in the country, citing national security risks.

On Wednesday, the country’s government directed TikTok to close its offices in the country and shut down its Canadian subsidiary TikTok Technology Canada following a national security review.

The decision, which was based on the advice of Canada’s security and intelligence community, was meant to address the risks posed by TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance.

“The decision was based on the information and evidence collected over the course of the review and on the advice of Canada’s security and intelligence community and other government partners,” Canada’s Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne says.

However, Champagne says the Canadian government won’t block Canadians’ access to TikTok and the video app will still be available for people to use.

“The government is not blocking Canadians’ access to the TikTok application or their ability to create content,” said Champagne. “The decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice.”

However, Champagne urged Canadians to adopt good cybersecurity practices and be alert to possible risks from using TikTok and other apps, including protecting their personal information.

The dissolution order was made in accordance with the Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may harm Canada’s national security. Champagne says that the decision was based on information and evidence collected over the course of the review and on the advice of Canada’s security and intelligence community and other government partners.

TikTok says it intends to challenge the order in court.

“Shutting down TikTok’s Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone’s best interest, and today’s shutdown order will do just that,” a TikTok spokesperson says in a statement.

“We will challenge this order in court. The TikTok platform will remain available for creators to find an audience, explore new interests, and for businesses to thrive.”

Will TikTok Survive in the US?

The closure of ByteDance operations in Canada comes as TikTok fights its threatened U.S. ban. In April, President Biden signed a law that gave TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance 90 days to sell the video app or face a total ban in the U.S.

The law means that TikTok, which is used by 170 million Americans, could be banned across the U.S. as soon as January 19 — unless the video app divests from its Beijing-based parent company.

However, there is speculation that President-elect Donald Trump may ignore the January deadline and keep TikTok operating as usual in the U.S.

In a video posted on Truth Social in September, Trump pledged to save the app. TikTok executives are also hopeful that the Trump administration will be friendly to the platform, according to a report in The Information on Tuesday.

However, The New York Times reports that Trump can’t repeal a law without Congress, and TikTok could lose its appeals in court, so there’s still a chance a TikTok ban might go into effect.

But equally, Trump could simply refuse to enforce the TikTok ban, or otherwise make good on his pledge to leave the company alone.



