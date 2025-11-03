Zenfolio’s NextZen Expansion Empowers High-Volume Photographers

Zenfolio has expanded its NextZen platform to help photographers confidently enter the growing volume photography market. With new AI-powered tools and streamlined workflows, studios can now manage large-scale shoots, deliver galleries faster, and offer a professional client experience without added stress.

Meeting the Needs of Growing Studios

Photographers looking to grow their business and explore new revenue streams are increasingly turning to volume photography, high-efficiency sessions where hundreds or thousands of individuals are photographed in a short period. Zenfolio’s newly expanded NextZen platform is explicitly designed to meet this demand, offering tools that simplify the most challenging parts of volume photography: organizing, delivering, and managing massive numbers of images without sacrificing quality or personal touch.

Innovative Tools for Faster Workflows

Developed over two years with input from working photographers, NextZen introduces innovative features such as QR Code Workflow and Face Finder, powered by Zenfolio’s AI technology. These tools allow photographers to tag, sort, and share galleries in hours rather than weeks. QR Code Workflow ensures that each student, athlete, or participant is automatically linked to their images on picture day, eliminating errors and reducing the manual work that can slow down delivery. Meanwhile, Face Finder lets clients locate themselves in action or team shots using a simple selfie, streamlining the ordering experience while respecting privacy and consent laws.

“Volume photography is one of the fastest-growing segments in our industry, but it comes with unique challenges that can overwhelm even experienced photographers,” says John Loughlin, CEO of Zenfolio.

“With NextZen’s Volume offering, we enable photographers to capture new revenue streams and expand their businesses without sacrificing quality, efficiency, or client satisfaction.”

Volume photography demands precision, speed, and consistency, whether shooting school picture days, sports teams, dance recitals, or corporate events. Success depends on balancing skill with workflow efficiency, and Zenfolio’s latest expansion reflects a deep understanding of these needs. The company spent years collaborating with photographers and clients to refine workflows, tools, and technology, producing a platform that simplifies organization, improves client communication, and ensures seamless image delivery.

All-in-One Solutions for Studios

The platform’s all-in-one solution covers every step of a volume photography workflow. Photographers can import rosters, tag participants, deliver organized galleries, and sell products online, all from a single system. Automated tools such as bulk gallery creation and AI-powered Selfie Search reduce repetitive tasks, giving studios more time to focus on capturing quality images while accelerating client delivery.

NextZen also supports growth with lab fulfillment for print and digital products, making it simple for photographers to offer customized prints, framed products, and digital downloads. By combining workflow automation with professional-quality output, Zenfolio promises to enable photographers to scale their business while maintaining a high standard of client experience.

Privacy and Compliance Built In

Zenfolio states that privacy and compliance are key priorities for its AI features, and that its Face Finder feature requires customers to log in and provide consent first. Additionally, they can request the deletion of their uploaded photo at any time.

“Zenfolio does not use or store biometric data beyond what’s required for image search functionality,” Zenfolio says. “Photographers have full control over whether AI based face search is enabled on a gallery. The system also respects location-based privacy laws, such as biometric data restrictions in states like Illinois.”

A Look Ahead

As artificial intelligence advancements become mainstream, Zenfolio mentions that it is developing a robust roadmap to further enhance volume photography workflows. Future updates will include features for job management, ordering, and client engagement, using AI to reduce repetitive tasks without replacing the creative work of the photographer.

With its combination of advanced AI technology, automated workflows, and professional fulfillment, Zenfolio’s NextZen platform promises to make volume photography approachable for both new and established studios. Photographers can confidently take on high-volume assignments, from schools and sports to events, while increasing revenue and ensuring a seamless, professional experience for every client.

Pricing and Availability

Zenfolio’s NextZen platform is available now, priced at $20 per month (usually $40/month), ProSuite plans include the full suite of professional tools designed to streamline volume-based workflows, expand services, and boost studio efficiency.

Image credits: Zenfolio