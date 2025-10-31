Getty Images and Perplexity Sign Multi-Year Licensing Deal

One of the world’s leading photo agencies, Getty, has struck a multi-year agreement with Perplexity to display Getty Images across Perplexity’s AI-powered search and discovery tools.

The global multi-year licensing agreement will result in Getty Images, via Getty’s API technology, appearing on Perplexity’s platforms. Getty Images, which has been in a huge legal fight with a different AI company, Stability, touts the agreement as helping AI platforms increase the quality of information delivered to consumers.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with Perplexity, which acknowledges the importance of properly attributed content and its value in enhancing AI‑powered products,” says Nick Unsworth, Vice President, Strategic Development at Getty Images.

“Partnerships such as this support AI platforms to increase the quality and accuracy of information delivered to consumers, ultimately building a more engaging and reliable experience. This agreement paves the way for a productive and collaborative partnership between our companies, where we will work together to improve attribution of our contributors’ work and Getty Images’ high‑quality creative and editorial content will enhance Perplexity’s platform.”

For Perplexity’s part, it emphasizes the importance of attribution and accuracy on AI-powered platforms. Perplexity has come under fire for its treatment of copyrighted content over the years, including allegations of illegal scraping, as TechCrunch reports.

“Attribution and accuracy are fundamental to how people should understand the world in an age of AI. Getty Images shares our belief that the future of AI‑powered discovery requires respecting the creators behind the content,” adds Jessica Chan, Head of Content and Publisher Partnerships at Perplexity. “Together, we’re helping people discover answers through powerful visual storytelling while ensuring they always know where that content comes from and who created it.”

Through the new agreement, Perplexity gains access to Getty Images’ creative and editorial imagery, which it will then be able to show to its users. As part of the agreement, Perplexity has committed to improving how it displays images on its platform, including improved display of image credits, source linking, and other resources to help its users understand how to utilize licensed photos and other images legally.

Image credits Getty Images and Perplexity