Japanese Press Photographer in Trouble for Making Partisan Remarks Caught on Hot Mic

A Japanese press photographer has found himself in hot water after a live stream captured him making inappropriate remarks about Sanae Takaichi, who looks set to become the country’s first female prime minister.

The photographer works for Jiji Press and was waiting outside the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters with other members of the media. There was a rolling live stream, during which the photographer was heard saying that he would “only release photos that will lower the approval ratings.”

The recording was shared online and, according to Japan Today, social media users expressed their anger, jumping on it as proof that established media has biases.

The photographer’s employer, Jiji, says it “severely reprimanded” the photographer. The head of the company apologized to the Liberal Democratic Party, as well as to others who were affected.

Commenters online expressed their surprise that the photographer wasn’t fired, while others accused the photographer of misogyny.

Sanae Takaichi won the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race on Saturday. She is a conservative figure in the party that has ruled Japan almost continuously since 1955.

She has also proven controversial and drawn ire from China and South Korea because of her frequent visits to Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan’s war dead, including convicted war criminals.

But Takaichi is already facing problems since the Financial Times is today reporting that one of the Liberal Democratic Party’s junior coalition partners has pulled out of the partnership that has been in place since 1999. This has put her premiership in doubt as she now has to figure out another way to win a parliamentary majority.

Who is Sanae Takaichi?

Sanae Takaichi, 64, is a former heavy metal drummer turned politician who has openly stated she wants to be the “Iron Lady,” a reference to British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

And she certainly follows Mrs Thatcher in her traditionalist views. In Japan, it is required by law that married couples share the same surname; the overwhelming majority take the man’s name. Many in the country want to end this rule, but Takaichi is against changing it. She is also against same-sex marriage, according to the BBC.

However, she does want to extend support to care providers so that women can continue their careers after becoming parents.