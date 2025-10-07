NYPD Drops Charges Against Urbex Photographer Over Empire State Building Photo

Urban explorer photographer Isaac Wright, otherwise known as “Drift”, has had his charges dropped after being arrested at his own exhibition, where the NYPD used one of his photos as evidence that he had climbed the Empire State Building.

Wright was arrested at the opening of his first solo exhibition “Coming Home” at Robert Mann Gallery in Chelsea, New York City, in May.

Four NYPD officers stormed the opening and arrested the acclaimed daredevil photographer, who is known for scaling iconic buildings without permission.

Cops arrested Wright over a vertigo-inducing photograph of the Empire State Building that he captured after he climbed to the top of its spire in 2024. Wright’s image Empire State of Mind was hanging on the wall at the gallery show and was used as evidence by the NYPD.

Wright reportedly took the tourist elevator to the 102nd floor, then slipped past security cameras and a locked gate that led to the skyscraper’s spire. He climbed up to the top, eventually sitting beside the red beacon light, 1,250 feet above the ground, to capture the photo. As a result of the image, Wright was charged with criminal trespassing in the third degree, which is a class B misdemeanor under New York State law.

Charges Dropped

However, in an interview with ARTNews, Wright says the charges against him will be dropped on Wednesday after he completed five months of court-ordered therapy to avoid further prosecution.

“I am very thankful to the court and NYPD for how the situation was handled and to all those who supported my opening in New York City and beyond,” Wright tells ARTNews. “I feel an immense amount of gratitude for the respect that was shown for my personhood and artistry throughout the process, and thankful that what I’ve aimed to create universally has overshadowed any threat that may have been perceived. This work has been and always will be an endeavor of love that aims to unite us all.”

Robert Mann — the gallery owner who has represented seminal photographers, including Ansel Adams — says in a statement to ARTnews: “I’m delighted with the outcome of Isaac’s case and encouraged by how many buildings are now inviting him to photograph from their structures.”

Before becoming a photographer, Wright served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Middle East. He later worked as a chaplain at a military base in Louisiana. After being diagnosed with depression, he turned to photography in 2018 as a way to cope with post-traumatic stress. In an interview with The New York Times, he revealed how climbing and taking photos gave him a sense of purpose and helped with his recovery.

Over time, Wright went on to scale famous structures all over the world. In December 2020, he served four months in jail for climbing three buildings in Cincinnati. After his release in 2021, his photography began to gain commercial success. During the rise of NFTs, some of his works sold for thousands of dollars, and he reportedly earned around $10 million.

Image credits: Header photo via Instagram/ @driftershoots.