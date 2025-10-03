NPPA Condemns ICE Assault on Journalists ‘In the Strongest Possible Terms’

The National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) has condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the actions taken by ICE officers against journalists in Federal Plaza in New York City earlier this week. “The assault on an a New York reporter and the serious injury inflicted on another journalist represent an unacceptable, blatant attack on press freedom,” the organization writes.

Earlier this week, the chief videographer of the Anadolu news agency was taken to hospital after he was shoved to the ground by an ICE agent while attempting to cover migrant court hearings at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City.

More violence at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. ICE agents slam two press photographers to the ground, one was injured and taken out of the hallway on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/Q3ZMOsGUl0 — Stephanie Keith (@Steffikeith) September 30, 2025

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the actions of the ICE agents, stating that the officers were being “swarmed by agitators and members of the press, which obstructed operations” and that, therefore, they had a right to defend themselves.

The NPPA disagrees.

In a statement published on its website, the NPPA says that these actions violate the spirit of ICE’s own 2022 Policy 10093.1, which “improperly or unnecessarily imping[ing] on the news gathering activities of members of the news media” who are engaged in lawful newsgathering activities as well as the organization’s explicit policy against using unreasonable force.

“When federal officers ignore their own policies, they undermine the rule of law and erode the constitutional protections afforded to a free press under the First Amendment,” the NPPA writes.

“As the nation’s leading advocate for visual journalists, we are appalled that officers sworn to uphold the law would so brazenly attack members of the press engaged in their constitutionally protected duties,” Mickey H. Osterreicher, NPPA general counsel, says. “ICE must be held accountable for violating its own policy and for trampling on the First Amendment rights of these photographers. Anything less sends a chilling message to journalists everywhere.”

The organization says it is demanding a full investigation and accountability for those who are responsible as well as immediate assurances that journalists will be able to safely carry out their constitutionally guaranteed work without fear of assault.