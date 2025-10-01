Remarkable Collection of Vivian Maier Photos, Hats, and Dresses Up for Auction

A vintage photo of a woman with a camera is in the background. In the foreground are three vintage suitcases, one open with a red interior, and a long, dark brown coat with gold buttons and a black hat on a mannequin.
Heritage Auctions

Ever since she was discovered around 2009, the story of Vivian Maier — a reclusive Chicago nanny who was secretly one of the best street photographers of her generation — has resonated around the world.

The man credited with discovering Maier is John Maloof, who blind bid $400 on a box of her photos, thinking they would help with a project he was working on about the Portage Park area of Chicago.

Instead, what he found was the work of a photographic genius who had hidden her endeavors her entire life, even from some of her closest friends and family.

The fascination with Maier is such that Maloof is now auctioning off some of her belongings. But, in addition to silver gelatin prints, there are also some of Maier’s personal items.

A collection of 14 assorted vintage brooches and pins in various animal, human, and abstract shapes, made from metals and adorned with stones, displayed on a flat gray background.
Costume jewelry that belonged to Maier. | Heritage Auctions
A mannequin wearing a long, dark brown, buttoned coat with large wooden buttons and a matching dark brown wide-brimmed hat, set against a plain gradient background.
Corduroy trench coat and hat belonging to Vivian Maier. | Heritage Auctions

Observers of Maier’s work will be aware that she was not shy about taking a selfie here and there, often using mirrors or windows to capture her reflection. She had a distinct style: hats, big coats, and long dresses. Therefore, fans may be excited to learn that some of her accessories are currently being auctioned off.

Maloof and Heritage Auctions are auctioning 33 of her photo prints and an additional 17 lots that consist of her personal items, including her suitcases, brooches, hats, dresses, jewelry, and newspaper clippings that Maier kept in binders.

Three vintage suitcases are displayed open: one large black case with a blue interior, one medium tan case with a pink interior, and one small yellow case with a tan interior and built-in mirror.
Vivian Maier’s suitcases. | Heritage Auctions
A pair of vintage, red leather heeled shoes with creases and visible wear, set against a gradient background.
Vivian Maier’s shoes. | Heritage Auctions

Several of the dresses and hats that are being auctioned off can be spotted in some of her self-portraits. Maloof tells WBEZ Chicago that he believes Maier made her own dresses.

“She used to buy yards of fabric at Vogue Fabrics in Evanston, and you can tell the dresses are handmade,” Maloof says. “There’s no tags, and you can tell the stitching has been made by a consumer-grade sewing machine.”

A man with a distinct upward-curled mustache wears a double-breasted coat with a flower pinned on the lapel, standing in front of a building with stone walls.
A collection of Maier’s photos, including this one of Salvador Dali, are also up for auction. | Heritage Auctions
A person takes a self-portrait with a vintage camera in front of a mirror, capturing their reflection along with patterned wallpaper and bookshelves in the background. Multiple reflections are visible in the photograph.
Self-portrait. | Heritage Auctions

To keep the auction accessible, Heritage has started each lot at $100. The auction will close on October 7.

Maloof is donating the proceeds to Soi Dog Foundation, a Thailand-based animal welfare charity that aims to help stray dogs and cats across Asia.

Image credits: Heritage Auctions

