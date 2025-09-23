Legendary Photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri Celebrated in First Major Exhibition Since His Death

The first major exhibition since the passing of Gian Paolo Barbieri, widely regarded as one of Italy’s greatest fashion photographers, will take place during Milan Fashion Week.

Barbieri, who photographed the first Vogue Italia cover, passed away in December after a long illness.

This month marks the first significant exhibition of his work following the legendary fashion photographer’s death. Opening on September 25 to coincide with Milan Fashion Week, Eternal Elegance — The Timeless Photography of Gian Paolo Barbieri will feature his most iconic images alongside previously unseen photographs spanning from the 1960s to the 2000s.

The exhibition — which is created with Milan-based gallery 29 ARTS IN PROGRESS — will run from September 25, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

Barbieri’s work defined six decades of fashion photography. He was celebrated for his exceptional ability to capture beauty, composition, and cinematic vision, photographing figures such as Audrey Hepburn, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Donatella Versace. His images conveyed not only the elegance and allure of his subjects but also the essence of Italian fashion, elevating it to an art form.

One of the exhibition’s highlights is Barbieri’s famed black-and-white photograph of Italian actress Monica Bellucci smoking a cigarette in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress. Alongside his well-known masterpieces, the exhibition will display several previously unseen works, the result of extensive research within the artist’s archive.

The exhibition is curated by 29 ARTS IN PROGRESS Gallery, Barbieri’s long-standing global gallerists, and will be presented at the new headquarters and art space of Zurich Italy and Zurich Bank at 11 Via Santa Margherita in Milan, from September 25, 2025, to January 15, 2026. Entry is free, and the exhibition is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Image credits: All photos © Copyright Gian Paolo Barbieri/

Courtesy of Fondazione Gian Paolo Barbieri / 29 ARTS IN PROGRESS gallery.