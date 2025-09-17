Brisbane, Australia to Open the First GR Space Photo Hub Outside of Asia

Jaron Schneider

Frosted glass with cut-out letters partially reading "GR SPACE BRISBANE," with the background faintly visible through the transparent text.

Ricoh Imaging not only manufactures the extremely popular GR series of cameras, but the company also operates three GR Space locations in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing, which are designed to serve as dedicated community hubs for photographers. Brisbane, Australia, is set to be the fourth global location for a GR Space when it opens in October.

GR Space is not a typical camera showroom. The first originally opened as a dedicated community hub for photographers in Tokyo, Japan but has since expanded globally with two locations in China and now one coming to Australia. Ricoh explains that each GR Space offers exhibitions, events, and acts as a cultural platform to explore the philosophy of snapshot art that the GR series embodies.

GR Space Brisbane will not only be just the fourth-ever GR Space in the world, but it will also be Australia’s first GR Space and the first GR Space to open outside of Asia.

Modern, minimalist interior with black walls and ceiling, wooden shelving units, a central wooden island, and a wooden bench with a cushioned seat on polished concrete flooring. Glass doors are visible at the back.

“More than a gallery, it’s a space for community, creativity and culture- hosting exhibitions, workshops and events that showcase both local talent and global GR artistry,” GR Space explains. In addition to the photographic exhibition, GR Space Brisbane will also showcase a curated collection of photobooks, carefully selected by Booktopia. The exhibited works will be produced as fine art prints on Ilford Galerie Fine Art Papers, underscoring the GR series commitment to image quality and creative expression.”

The opening of the Brisbane location coincides with the launch of the Ricoh GR IV, the latest iteration of Ricoh’s line of compact travel and street photography cameras. As such, the opening’s inaugural exhibition will feature the work of four Australian GR photographers who will be presenting their first printed works taken with the GR IV.

“The GR series has always been more than just a camera- it’s a movement, a culture, and a way of seeing the world,” Director of GR Space Brisbane Clem Kennedy says. “With GR Space Brisbane, we are creating a place to promote Australian homegrown talent, and we are honored to open our doors at the same time as the global launch of the Ricoh GR IV.”

Modern wooden benches with light beige upholstered seating are arranged in a minimalist interior with concrete flooring and wooden shelving against a dark wall in the background.

Additionally, photos taken on the GR IV by PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls will be featured in the exhibition, and he will be present at the invite-only grand opening on October 10. The exhibition will remain on display through November.

GR Space Brisbane is located at Wharf 203, Level 2/203 Wharf Street in Spring Hill, Brisbane, Australia.

Image credits: Ricoh GR Space

, ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black compact digital camera with a textured grip, prominent lens, and control buttons on the top, displayed on a plain white background. The Highly Anticipated Ricoh GR IV Is In Development and Coming This Fall
Three-photo collage: Left shows a silhouette of a person with glasses in a dark hallway. Center depicts a side profile of a man wearing a yellow helmet with "LOVE" written on it. Right features the shadowed legs of a person walking on a sunlit street. The Best Images Photographers Captured Using Ricoh GR Cameras
Two Ricoh GR series compact digital cameras are displayed against a black background. Both cameras have a sleek and minimalistic design, featuring prominent lenses and textured grips for easy handling. The branding "GR" is visible on the bottom right of each camera. Ricoh’s New GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF Cameras Feature a Dreamy Filter
Two Ricoh GR series compact digital cameras are displayed against a black background. Both cameras have a sleek and minimalistic design, featuring prominent lenses and textured grips for easy handling. The branding "GR" is visible on the bottom right of each camera. Ricoh’s New GR III HDF Cameras Sold by Lottery Due to Extreme Popularity
Discussion