Brisbane, Australia to Open the First GR Space Photo Hub Outside of Asia

Ricoh Imaging not only manufactures the extremely popular GR series of cameras, but the company also operates three GR Space locations in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing, which are designed to serve as dedicated community hubs for photographers. Brisbane, Australia, is set to be the fourth global location for a GR Space when it opens in October.

GR Space is not a typical camera showroom. The first originally opened as a dedicated community hub for photographers in Tokyo, Japan but has since expanded globally with two locations in China and now one coming to Australia. Ricoh explains that each GR Space offers exhibitions, events, and acts as a cultural platform to explore the philosophy of snapshot art that the GR series embodies.

GR Space Brisbane will not only be just the fourth-ever GR Space in the world, but it will also be Australia’s first GR Space and the first GR Space to open outside of Asia.

“More than a gallery, it’s a space for community, creativity and culture- hosting exhibitions, workshops and events that showcase both local talent and global GR artistry,” GR Space explains. In addition to the photographic exhibition, GR Space Brisbane will also showcase a curated collection of photobooks, carefully selected by Booktopia. The exhibited works will be produced as fine art prints on Ilford Galerie Fine Art Papers, underscoring the GR series commitment to image quality and creative expression.”

The opening of the Brisbane location coincides with the launch of the Ricoh GR IV, the latest iteration of Ricoh’s line of compact travel and street photography cameras. As such, the opening’s inaugural exhibition will feature the work of four Australian GR photographers who will be presenting their first printed works taken with the GR IV.

“The GR series has always been more than just a camera- it’s a movement, a culture, and a way of seeing the world,” Director of GR Space Brisbane Clem Kennedy says. “With GR Space Brisbane, we are creating a place to promote Australian homegrown talent, and we are honored to open our doors at the same time as the global launch of the Ricoh GR IV.”

Additionally, photos taken on the GR IV by PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls will be featured in the exhibition, and he will be present at the invite-only grand opening on October 10. The exhibition will remain on display through November.

GR Space Brisbane is located at Wharf 203, Level 2/203 Wharf Street in Spring Hill, Brisbane, Australia.

Image credits: Ricoh GR Space