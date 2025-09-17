ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2026 Introduces Privacy-Focused AI-Powered Editing

Kate Garibaldi

Three colorful software boxes for ACDSee Photo Studio, each with a different person holding a camera. Text overlay reads: "Featuring: New AI Denoise*, Expanded Activity Manager & More!" on a green banner.

ACD Systems has announced ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2026, the latest version of its flagship photo editing and digital asset management software, bringing new AI tools, workflow upgrades, and flexible pricing options for photographers and creatives.

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2026, the newest version of the company’s flagship photo editing and digital asset management software, puts a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools such as AI Denoise, AI Hair Masking, and adaptive Develop Presets, giving photographers faster and smarter ways to edit.

Alongside these creative enhancements, users will find workflow upgrades such as a redesigned home page, an expanded Activity Manager with multi-threading, and improved People Mode for easier organization. With added support for modern formats like JPEG XL and expanded video metadata options, ACDSee 2026 aims to deliver a faster, smarter, and more complete ecosystem for both hobbyists and professional photographers.

A person stands on a grassy hilltop at sunset with rolling hills and a colorful sky in the background; a blue and orange geometric pattern overlays the image.

Focus on AI Without Compromising Control

According to ACD Systems, the latest version integrates AI features designed to save time on demanding editing tasks while keeping user control and privacy at the forefront.

“Photographers today want to incorporate AI into their workflows without sacrificing authenticity and control,” says Frank Lin, COO and CTO of ACD Systems.

“With this release, they get that and more – advanced AI tools that make demanding tasks quick and painless, a digital asset management system that saves users tons of time, and editing capabilities to reach full creative potential – all using on-device processing.”

Unlike many cloud-based editing platforms, ACDSee’s AI features run entirely on-device, keeping image data local and avoiding reliance on remote servers. This not only ensures greater privacy and security for photographers working with sensitive or personal images, but also eliminates the need for a constant internet connection.

By processing everything natively on the computer, users benefit from faster performance, reduced lag, and a more seamless editing experience, whether they’re working at home, on the go, or in locations with limited connectivity.

What’s New in ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2026

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) in ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2026 doesn’t take over – you remain in full control while the AI-driven tools amplify your impact. There is no limit to your potential thanks to zero-effort features,” ACD Systems says.

The 2026 release brings a suite of AI-driven tools aimed at streamlining common editing challenges. One of the headline additions is AI Denoise, which automatically reduces noise while preserving detail. Photographers working in low light or with high ISO settings can batch-process entire shoots to save time without sacrificing image quality.

A heron stands on a log floating in the water, surrounded by ropes and chains. The image is split vertically to show a color and clarity enhancement comparison.
AI Denoise

Another addition is AI Hair Masking, designed specifically for portrait photographers. This tool makes it easier to isolate hair with a single click, allowing for precise adjustments to color, tone, and lighting while leaving the rest of the image untouched.

A woman with red hair applies lipstick while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vintage red convertible. A split effect shows different tones on each half of the image. The dashboard and rearview mirror are visible.
ACDSee’s intuitive AI Hair Masking

ACDSee has also introduced AI Develop Presets, which apply intelligent, non-destructive adjustments that adapt to each photo individually. The feature is particularly useful when batch editing, ensuring consistent results across hundreds of images while still tailoring edits to the nuances of each shot.

A collage of a woman in a field at sunset, wearing a rust-colored top and yellow skirt, smiling, twirling, and holding tall grasses, with artistic lines and dots overlaying the images.
AI Develop Presets

Portrait editing has also been enhanced through an updated AI Face Edit. Alongside established tools like skin smoothing and eye adjustments, the latest version introduces new controls for natural and creative hair color changes, plus a Splotch Removal tool that blends out blemishes while retaining texture.

A woman with long dark hair stands outdoors, surrounded by greenery. The image is split vertically; the left side looks less vibrant and less sharp, while the right side appears clearer and more colorful.
AI Face Edit

For workflow efficiency, the Activity Manager has been expanded to include true multi-threaded processing. Users can now continue working while importing, exporting, resizing, or applying presets in the background. A redesigned Home Page further improves navigation, providing centralized access to searches, filters, and cataloging tools.

A collage shows diverse groups of smiling people posing together, a dog on a rocky landscape, and a cloudy sky. The left side features overlapping images, while the right arranges them neatly in a grid with yellow check marks.
Digital Asset Management (DAM)
A split image of two diverse groups of young adults smiling outdoors. On the right, four faces are labeled with names: Damian, Julian, Jocelyn, and Talia. The left side shows a similar group without labels or boxes.
AI Face Detection & Facial Recognition

Organization tools also receive an upgrade. The improved People Mode refines AI face detection, making it easier to manage group shots without missing individuals. Meanwhile, video creators gain from expanded metadata support, which introduces new auto-categories and advanced search options for video files.

Finally, ACDSee Ultimate 2026 strengthens its future-proofing with support for JPEG XL (JXL), a modern image compression format that balances smaller file sizes with high-quality results.

Built on Familiar Capabilities

In addition to these updates, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2026 builds on the platform’s existing strengths. Users continue to benefit from tools such as AI Super-Resolution, AI Sky Replacement, AI Object Selection, and AI-powered face recognition. The software also maintains extensive RAW format support for more than 750 camera models and offers non-destructive editing features through its Develop and Edit modes.

ACD Systems positions the software as a solution for a wide spectrum of users, from archivists preserving decades of personal photography to professionals managing high-volume commercial shoots.

Two children holding a yellow umbrella stand on a wooden dock over a lake. The image is split down the middle, showing a cloudy sky on the left and a vivid, colorful sunset sky on the right.
AI Sky Replacement
A split image showing a vibrant waterfall with lush greenery on the left and a man holding a camera, standing by a river surrounded by dense forest, on the right.
Layered Image Editing
A split image showing a bear swimming in focus on the right side, while the left side is blurry, with another bear walking on the rocky shore in the background.
Develop Mode: RAW Photo Editing

Pricing & Availability

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2026 is available both as a subscription and as a perpetual license. The ACDSee 365 Home Plan, intended for personal use, is offered at $8.90 USD per month or $89 USD per year, with the flexibility to cancel at any time. For those who prefer a one-time purchase, the software can be bought outright with a perpetual license for $150 USD.

Image credits: ACD Systems

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022: AI and Improved Asset Management
ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2024 ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2024 Adds Powerful New AI Features
ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 10 ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 10 Improves Organization and Workflow
A colorful bird with bright orange and yellow plumage is perched on a tree branch, its long and vibrant tail feathers fanned out. The background is a blurred view of trees and sky. Lightroom Competitor ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 11 Launches for $80
Discussion