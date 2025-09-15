MasterBeast’s 32-Inch 4K Monitor Promises Accurate Color Delivered With Style

Kate Garibaldi

Three modern computer monitors are displayed on white platforms. Two screens show a glossy black abstract pattern, and the third monitor is turned to show its ports and connectors on the back. The setup is minimalist and sleek.

MasterBeast, a new player in the display field, has launched an ambitious pre-calibrated 32-inch QD-OLED monitor designed to serve creators, gamers, and other professionals with a single, high-performance display.

MasterBeast has introduced its Studio Display No.32, a 32-inch QD-OLED monitor designed to serve a broad range of users, from creative professionals to competitive gamers. The company positions the No.32 as a single display that can accommodate varied workflows without requiring multiple monitors or specialized setups. By combining high refresh rates, advanced color accuracy, and versatile design, MasterBeast aims to address the increasing demand for multi-purpose displays in both professional and recreational settings.

“With users increasingly juggling multiple screens, tools, and visual tasks, MasterBeast’s answer is elegant: build one monitor that fits all using scenarios — without compromise. Whether you’re editing, gaming, or designing your next big idea, MasterBeast No.32 is your all-in-one creative companion,” MasterBeast says.

A modern, minimalistic desk setup with a large monitor displaying abstract black and silver shapes, a slim black keyboard, and a mouse on a black desk mat. The desk is white with black legs, set on a gray tiled floor.

Key Features and Performance

At the core of the MasterBeast No.32 is a 4K QD-OLED panel capable of a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, paired with true 12-bit color depth. According to MasterBeast, the monitor is factory-calibrated to a ΔE of less than 1 and certified for HDR1000, offering high fidelity and color accuracy across demanding visual tasks. Creators benefit from 99% DCI-P3 and 98% AdobeRGB coverage, alongside Calman-certified presets and one-click profiles for sRGB, AdobeRGB, and DCI-P3 color spaces. Gamers may find the high refresh rate and ultra-low latency advantageous for competitive play, with support for G-SYNC, FreeSync, and a dedicated Esports-grade Game Mode. Photographers and video editors are also supported, with a reported contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, true black OLED performance, and anti-glare laminated glass designed to maintain detail in both shadows and highlights.

“Calibrated to ΔE < 1 from the factory and certified for HDR1000, No.32 is designed for those who demand pixel-perfect precision, whether in a high-stakes color grading session or a competitive FPS match," MasterBeast says.

Design and Build

The No.32 emphasizes both performance and thoughtful industrial design. The monitor’s CNC-milled aluminum frame measures just 1.6 cm thick and achieves a 95% screen-to-body ratio, aiming for an immersive visual experience. The modular design allows users to detach the stand or combine multiple units in a spliced setup, while a top-mounted steel handle facilitates repositioning within a studio or workspace. Tilt and height adjustment features, coupled with a wobble-free stand, are designed to improve usability in multi-tasking environments, whether for editing, gaming, or office use. The monitor also incorporates strategic I/O placement and a compact motherboard design to maintain a clean, minimalist desk footprint.

Two sleek, modern computer monitors with thin bezels and metallic stands; one monitor displays an abstract, metallic swirl, while the other shows the minimalist back and stand design.

Sustainability and Longevity

MasterBeast emphasizes the environmental and long-term usability aspects of the No.32. The aluminum frame is fully recyclable, and the internal modular components are designed to enable repairs or future upgrades, potentially extending the monitor’s lifespan. The company also highlights energy efficiency and durability as part of the display’s design, reflecting an effort to reduce both operational costs and environmental impact.

A computer monitor displays a vivid close-up image of a green iguana perched on a leaf, with a blurred natural background. The monitor sits on a modern silver stand against a plain wall.

Diagram showing two metal arms: on the left, one pivots up and down with a curved arrow, and on the right, one moves vertically with an up-and-down arrow, illustrating adjustable mechanisms.

About MasterBeast

Founded by professionals with backgrounds in gaming, industrial design, and video production, MasterBeast aims to create displays that combine high performance with functional design. The Studio Display No.32 is the company’s latest attempt to offer a versatile, all-in-one solution that addresses the needs of users juggling multiple creative and professional tasks. According to the company, the monitor was developed to deliver consistent performance, precise color, and long-term usability in a single device.

Pricing and Availability

The MasterBeast No.32 will be available for pre-order through the company’s official website, pricing details were not disclosed in the announcement.

