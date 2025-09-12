SmallRig and Kelvin Partner and Target Top Spot in Photo and Video Lighting

Scandinavian lighting company Kelvin has announced a strategic partnership with SmallRig, aimed at positioning the two brands as major players in the global photo and video lighting market.

Ahead of the 2025 IBC Show in Amsterdam, both companies describe the partnership as a step toward redefining professional lighting for film, television, and content creation. The move combines Kelvin’s focus on LED technology and product design with SmallRig’s established global distribution network and broad ecosystem of accessories, with an emphasis on scaling rapidly across multiple creative sectors worldwide.

“This is a transformational moment for Kelvin. IBC is the ultimate stage for innovation, and our partnership with SmallRig represents a bold leap forward. Combining Kelvin’s innovative technology and product design with SmallRig’s global reach and ecosystem, we are not just scaling up, we are defining a new standard for the future of cinema lighting, and already several new collaborations are in the making,” says Halvard Aagaard, CEO of Kelvin.

Building on Complementary Strengths

Kelvin’s lights are already in use across a range of productions, from independent filmmaking to large-scale studio projects, signaling the company’s growing influence in professional cinema lighting. SmallRig, known for its extensive portfolio of camera accessories, mobile solutions, audio products, and power systems, brings an established infrastructure for global distribution.

“Kelvin is one of the most innovative brands to emerge in cinema lighting in years. SmallRig offers a full ecosystem of camera and mobile accessories, lighting, batteries and audio products for creators worldwide. By joining forces, we are unlocking a powerful new ecosystem that will empower creators on every continent, from indie filmmakers to major studios, with integrated lighting solutions and tools that will shape the next decade,” Zhou Yang, CEO of SmallRig, says.

Implications for the Market

The companies have outlined specific benefits of the partnership for customers and stakeholders. For end users, the collaboration is expected to bring faster product innovation, complementary roadmaps, broader availability, and more localized support. For Kelvin, the partnership represents access to a global scale and valuable customer insights. For SmallRig, it provides a direct connection to advanced lighting technology that can integrate into its accessory ecosystem.

Together, Kelvin and SmallRig intend to challenge established industry players, with the partnership described as a way to disrupt traditional approaches to professional lighting and accelerate development cycles.

Kelvin and SmallRig will formally present the partnership at IBC 2025, which kicks off today in Amsterdam.

Image credits: Kelvin and SmallRig