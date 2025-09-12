Minimalist Photography Awards Winners Show How Less Is More

The winners of the seventh annual Minimalist Photography Awards show that less is more, sometimes much more. Over 2,600 photographers from more than 50 countries entered this year’s contest, each demonstrating the exceptional creativity in modern minimalist photography.

Minimalist Photographer of the Year 2025

This year’s Minimalist Photographer of the Year is Alexandros Othonos, who won the top title for his series, “Threads of Memory’s.” The project, which earned the photographer a €2,000 grand prize, transforms vintage family photos by carefully placing threads, thereby connecting the past to the present.

Category Winners

Photographers competed across a dozen total categories, the winners of which are featured below. It is worth noting that Othonos won first place in the “Conceptual,” category, so the second-place finisher in that category is featured below instead. Furthermore, some entries comprise multiple photos, although only one from each winning series is included here. Complete series are available on the Minimalist Photography Awards 2025 website.

“This year, the Minimalist Photography Awards reached a milestone, with more than 2,600 entries and over 7,000 images submitted worldwide. At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly entering creative fields, these numbers affirm that photography remains vibrant and continues to inspire artists globally,” says competition founder Milad Safabakhsh. “The winning works of 2025 show that minimalist photography is not only alive, but has become a fundamental language of visual storytelling.”

“It was a pleasure to serve as a juror for this year’s Minimalist Photography Awards. The overwhelming number of submissions from around the world not only highlights the international appeal of the competition but also, more importantly, underscores the enduring relevance of minimalist visual language in contemporary photography,” adds juror Leon Boch, Art Director of Galerie am Lindenplatz.

“I was particularly impressed by the quality of the work: clear compositions, subtle details, and powerful ideas that demonstrate just how much expressive force can be achieved through reduction. Each image had its own character and offered a fresh perspective. A big thank you to all the artists who made this inspiring exchange possible through their contributions,” Boch concludes.

There are also second- and third-place winners for each category, and all awarded images are available to view on the Minimalist Photography Awards website.

Image credits: Minimalist Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the photo captions.