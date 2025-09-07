One-of-a-Kind Lunar Eclipse Photo Tracks the Moon Traveling in Front of the Stars

Matt Growcoot
A reddish moon is centered against a dark sky, with streaks of blue and white light creating a sense of motion, resembling star trails during a lunar eclipse.
March’s lunar eclipse drifts in front of a colorful starfield. | Photo by Andrew McCarthy

With the upcoming blood moon eclipse this weekend, astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has revealed a unique image he took during the last total lunar eclipse earlier this year.

McCarthy’s unique image is actually a stack of thousands of photos taken by two separate telescopes — one for the Moon’s details and one to capture a wider field-of-view.

“I wanted to capture the Moon in more detail than what was possible with the smaller telescope that was capturing the starfield, so it was capturing the eclipse simultaneously,” McCarthy tells PetaPixel. “The resulting image is much higher resolution than otherwise possible thanks to this approach.”

A reddish moon appears in the center of a dark sky with blue and white star trails streaking horizontally in the background, suggesting long exposure photography.
Full image crop.

But to get the effect of the star trails behind, McCarthy had to track the Moon’s drift over the course of the eclipse, which lasted four hours.

“Unlike star trails that are visible when leaving a camera stationary that captures the movement of the Earth, this camera was tracking the lunar motion to create star trails that specifically document the lunar movement,” McCarthy says.

“I used a German equatorial mount,” McCarthy says of the setup he used to track the Moon. “Modern tracking mounts have the ability to adjust the tracking speed specifically to track for the ‘lunar rate’ as opposed to the sidereal rate that compensates for the motion of the stars (the result of Earth’s rotation). Tracking on the Moon instead of the stars was as simple as clicking a button!”

A vivid close-up of the moon during a lunar eclipse, displaying a striking color gradient from deep red at the bottom to a cooler blue and white at the top. The moon is set against a backdrop of a starry black sky.
McCarthy also took this image of the same blood Moon back in March.

To everyone on Earth, the Moon rises in the east and sets in the west because Earth’s rotation is far faster than the Moon’s orbital motion. But relative to the stars, the Moon travels west to east, known as proper motion, which is the movement that McCarthy captured in his image. The stars themselves appear in different colors because of their own characteristics; the age and size of the star.”

McCarthy shot the image from his backyard in Arizona on March 13. He says he has no plans to cover this weekend’s eclipse since it is happening on the other side of the world — but he’s not ruling out hopping on a last minute airplane just yet.

More of McCarthy’s work can be found on his Instagram, X, Facebook, and website.

Image credits: All photos by Andrew McCarthy.

, ,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A Composite Photo of the Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of the Century
A composite image showing a sequence of the moon's phases on the left, over a castle by the water, transitioning to a detailed close-up of a blood moon on the right, set against a starry night sky. Photographers Capture Rare Lunar Eclipse That Turned the Moon Red
occultation Photographer Captures Magical Moment Mars Emerges from Behind the Moon
Blood Moon from the ISS Astronaut Captures Lunar Eclipse from the International Space Station
Discussion