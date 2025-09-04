Stephen Shore’s Photos Reveal Glamor and Nostalgia of 1960s New York

Stephen Shore is most famous for his instantly recognizable photos of Andy Warhol and his superstars at the Factory in New York, but before that he was a literal child wandering the streets with a camera.

A new book explores how Shore took his camera on the streets of New York from the ages of 13 to 17, capturing the romance and charm of the bustling Big Apple between 1960 and 1965.

Armed with a Leica and rolls of black and white film, Shore picked out distinctive faces from the crowd that look as if they belong in West Side Story.

At the age of six, Shore received a Kodak Darkroom kit, a gift that unearthed a passion and inquisitiveness that would go on to define his entire life. Shore began to develop a unique relationship with the chemical alchemy of the darkroom and to the camera itself: a tool through which he would uncover the characters and complexities of the world around him.

“I don’t remember what was on my mind then,” the now 77-year-old Shore told The Guardian in a recent interview about his early work. “But what I see looking at them now is a kind of formal awareness, which I guess I understood intuitively.”

Shore says he doesn’t recall taking the photos but does remember developing them in a homemade darkroom at his parents’ apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

“I understood from the beginning that a camera doesn’t point, it frames. I also understood the gap between the world of the photograph and the world we experience – the world of the photograph has to make sense on its own, out of context.”

Shore’s passion for photography led him to call up the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) which purchased three prints from him and he ultimately became the first living photographer to have a solo exhibition there.

Shore wound up at the Factory, where he spent three years capturing the likes of Edie Sedgwick and The Velvet Underground.

Stephen Shore: Early Work was released on September 1 by MACK.

Image credits: Photographs by Stephen Shore