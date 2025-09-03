Oasis Photo Exhibition to Open Ahead of LA Shows

A photo exhibit of the English rock band Oasis will go on display tomorrow ahead of their upcoming shows in Los Angeles.

Photographer Kevin Cummins spent time with the band not long before they released their magnum opus album, Definitely Maybe. The photos he took in the 1980s and 1990s will be on exhibit at the Musichead Gallery on Sunset Boulevard.

Oasis: Be Here Now will offer brooding images of the Gallagher brothers from Cummin’s time as the New Musical Express’s chief photographer. The exhibit coincides with the band’s performances at the Rose Bowl this weekend.

“This is a unique opportunity for Oasis fans to meet Kevin Cummins and see these early photographs just before the band takes the stage again,” says Sam Milgrom, owner of Musichead Gallery. “As anticipation builds for the Rose Bowl shows, this exhibition gives fans a deeper connection to where it all began.”

Oasis is not the only Manchester band that Cummins has photographed and helped shape the visual identity of; he has also photographed bands like Joy Division, The Stone Roses, and The Smiths.

Oasis: Be Here Now starts tomorrow (Thursday, September 4) at the Musichead Gallery, where Cummins will be in attendance to open the exhibition and host an artist talk and signing for his newly released photo book Oasis: The Masterplan.

Oasis’ comeback tour has been a huge success but not without controversy after the band demanded photo agencies and photographers covering their concerts must lose their image rights after one year.

It led to a number of photo agencies, including Getty Images, refusing to cover the events. However the conflict appears to have been resolved during the North American leg.