Oasis Photo Exhibition to Open Ahead of LA Shows

Matt Growcoot
Two men in casual clothes sit on blue and white stadium seats. One wears a red shirt and jeans, the other wears a blue shirt, sunglasses, and a watch. Both look directly at the camera with serious expressions.
English guitarist Noel Gallagher (right) and his brother, singer Liam Gallagher, of British rock band Oasis, at Manchester City’s Maine Road stadium, Manchester, July 29, 1994. | Photo by Kevin Cummins

A photo exhibit of the English rock band Oasis will go on display tomorrow ahead of their upcoming shows in Los Angeles.

Photographer Kevin Cummins spent time with the band not long before they released their magnum opus album, Definitely Maybe. The photos he took in the 1980s and 1990s will be on exhibit at the Musichead Gallery on Sunset Boulevard.

Oasis: Be Here Now will offer brooding images of the Gallagher brothers from Cummin’s time as the New Musical Express’s chief photographer. The exhibit coincides with the band’s performances at the Rose Bowl this weekend.

“This is a unique opportunity for Oasis fans to meet Kevin Cummins and see these early photographs just before the band takes the stage again,” says Sam Milgrom, owner of Musichead Gallery. “As anticipation builds for the Rose Bowl shows, this exhibition gives fans a deeper connection to where it all began.”

Five young men sit around a small outdoor café table with coffee cups, in front of a city street. They wear casual jackets and jeans, and the mood appears relaxed and contemplative. The image is in black and white.
British rock band Oasis (Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul McGuigan, Paul Arthurs, Tony McCarroll) in Soho, London, 15 March 1994.
Five young men in casual jackets stand in a narrow, brick-walled alleyway, looking serious. The alley is urban with high buildings on both sides and an overcast sky above.
Manchester rock band Oasis (L-R: Paul McGuigan, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs and Tony McCarroll), photographed in London, March 17, 1994.
Two men wearing vintage Manchester City football shirts and sunglasses pose on a street; one holds up five fingers, the other holds up one finger. A wooden fence with graffiti and trees is in the background.
Noel and Liam Gallagher of British rock band Oasis on Sly St, East London, 8 May 1994.

Two men in denim shirts stand close together against a weathered, graffiti-covered wall. Bold text above reads "OASIS." Below, it says, "BE HERE NOW, Photographs by Kevin Cummins," with exhibition details at the bottom.

Oasis is not the only Manchester band that Cummins has photographed and helped shape the visual identity of; he has also photographed bands like Joy Division, The Stone Roses, and The Smiths.

A person lies on their back on a debris-strewn floor, surrounded by scattered flowers and wrapping paper, holding a large, wrapped gift. The scene appears dramatic and chaotic.
English singer and songwriter Morrissey performing at Jones Beach, Long Island, New York, during his ‘Kill Uncle’ tour, July 10, 1991.
Four men stand close together, looking slightly upward, in front of a tall, curved building. The photo is black and white, taken from a low angle, emphasizing the building’s facade and the serious expressions on their faces.
English rock band Joy Division (L-R: Stephen Morris, Ian Curtis, Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook) photographed in Manchester, England, in August 1979.
Black and white close-up of an older man wearing thick-rimmed glasses, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression. He rests his face on one hand, and his features are detailed and textured.
Photographer Kevin Cummins.

Oasis: Be Here Now starts tomorrow (Thursday, September 4) at the Musichead Gallery, where Cummins will be in attendance to open the exhibition and host an artist talk and signing for his newly released photo book Oasis: The Masterplan.

Oasis’ comeback tour has been a huge success but not without controversy after the band demanded photo agencies and photographers covering their concerts must lose their image rights after one year.

It led to a number of photo agencies, including Getty Images, refusing to cover the events. However the conflict appears to have been resolved during the North American leg.

