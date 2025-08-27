Exciting New Exhibition Honors Nearly 200 Years of Analog Photography

Kate Garibaldi

a triptych of three monochrome historical photographs

A new exhibition celebrates two centuries of analog photography, tracing the medium from its 19th-century origins to the modern digital age.

Curated by Aditya Arya, Touching Light: A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography (1827–2027) emphasizes the immersive and intimate qualities of analog processes. From the chemical alchemy of the darkroom to the unique textures and imperfections of each print, Arya highlights how the physical engagement of film photography shapes both the act of making an image and the experience of viewing it. The exhibition presents a dialogue between the past and present, inviting audiences to consider how analog practices continue to inform the art of seeing.

“This exhibition is a tribute — an ode — to the practice and practitioners of photography, as we celebrate the bicentennial of the medium. Two hundred years ago, a Frenchman named Nicéphore Niépce created the first ‘photographic’ image using a camera obscura,” Arya notes.

“His colleague, Louis Daguerre, went on to invent the iconic daguerreotype process, laying the foundation for truthful likeness of the image 19th-century alchemists took image-making processes to new and inventive heights, making the arrival of photography, without doubt, one of the most impactful developments in the history of humankind.”

A young man smiles and talks to a woman who is looking through a vintage film camera on a tripod. They are outdoors near a building entrance, both dressed in casual clothes. The photo is in black and white.
Pradeep Chandra
A man wearing glasses and traditional attire sits at a round table set with food and drinks in an elegant room, decorated with framed floral art, a mirror, and a floral arrangement in the background.
Pradeep Chandra
Black-and-white portrait of an elderly man with a mustache, wearing a traditional turban, a sweater, and beaded necklaces, sitting thoughtfully with his hand resting under his chin.
Harbans Mody
An elderly woman with glasses smiles warmly, wearing a patterned headscarf draped over her head and shoulders, and a checked blouse. The black-and-white photo highlights her gentle expression and the texture of her clothing.
Harbans Mody

Honoring Photography’s Beginnings

The exhibition pays tribute to the tactile and sensory practices that defined photography’s earliest years. Visitors encounter 19th-century treasures such as Carte de Visite portraits from Bourne & Shepherd, Darogha Abbas Ali’s Beauties of Lucknow (1870s), and Felice Beato’s stark images from the aftermath of the 1857 uprising. These works embody the moment when photography was first taking shape as both a documentary tool and a creative medium.

The early years of photography demanded precision, patience, and discipline. Cameras were cumbersome, plates fragile, and exposures long. Darkrooms were not simply spaces of production but laboratories of discovery where images slowly emerged in chemical baths. The exhibition emphasizes these processes, inviting viewers to consider the deliberate pace of early photography as central to its artistry.

“These negatives and prints are tangible objects. The analog photographs of the featured archives and individual photographers on show bear unique characteristics—grain, light leaks, and color shifts—that arise from the physical and chemical processes involved,” says Curator Aditya Arya.

“These imperfections add personality and authenticity to each image, and the inherent fragility of the medium, both in materials and process. This fragility shapes the way photographers interact with their medium and contributes to the unique character and value of analog images. Many of the glass negatives and silver prints on display show varying degrees of degradation, underscoring the ephemeral beauty and historical significance of this art form.”

A sepia-toned portrait of a woman in traditional South Asian clothing, standing beside an upholstered chair with one hand resting on it. She looks directly at the camera. Urdu text is written below the photograph.
India Photo Archive Foundation
A regal man in ornate traditional attire and elaborate jewelry sits on a carved chair, holding a sword. He wears a feathered turban and rests one foot on a cushion. A decorative curtain hangs behind him.
India Photo Archive Foundation
Two black-and-white portraits of a woman in traditional Indian attire and jewelry, with flowers in her hair, expressing classical dance gestures with her hands in front of a bamboo background.
Bandeep Singh

A Celebration of Imperfection

One of the central themes of Touching Light is the embrace of photography’s imperfections. Grain, tonal variation, and light leaks are not treated as flaws but as signs of authenticity. In a world where digital images are perfected and replicated endlessly, the fragility of film serves as a poignant reminder of impermanence.

Arya highlights this contrast by emphasizing the discipline inherent in analog practice, remarking that the imperfections and limitations of film are not obstacles but the very qualities that give it enduring value.

“There was a discipline which has disappeared, and this discipline is rather essential to any art,” Arya says.

A woman poses confidently with hands on hips, wrapped in sheer, dark fabric that covers her head and shoulders. The photo is black and white, highlighting the fabric’s texture and her poised expression.
Akash Das
Akash Das
A black and white photo of a woman posing confidently, wearing a garment adorned with large, textured feathers around her shoulders and upper chest. Her hand rests on her hip, and she gazes slightly upward.
Akash Das
A person wearing traditional clothing and a hat rides a horse across a rugged, misty landscape, looking back over their shoulder with mountains and trees visible in the background.
Serena Chopra
A woman in traditional clothing stands between stacks of firewood, holding a rooster. She faces the camera, wearing jewelry and sandals, with wood piled high on both sides. The image is in black and white.
Serena Chopra

Photography as Historical Witness

The exhibition also positions photography as a witness to history. In particular, Felice Beato’s photographs from Lucknow after the 1857 uprising are among the earliest visual records of colonial conflict. His images, carefully staged yet stark in their presentation, capture the aftermath of war and destruction while raising questions about photography’s role in shaping narratives of power.

Darogha Abbas Ali’s Beauties of Lucknow offers another perspective. His photographs of courtesans are not only artistic portraits but also cultural documents, preserving a world that was undergoing rapid change in the 19th century. Similarly, the colonial-era People of India series, long criticized as an instrument of ethnographic control, today provides insight into how visual representation was intertwined with governance and identity.

“Touching Light stands as a celebration of the practitioners who, through their dedication and vision, have shaped the visual history of India. It invites viewers to reflect on the enduring allure of analog photography and to honor the legacy of those who have preserved our collective memory through their craft,” Arya explains.

A man in a sleeveless shirt works at a long row of spinning machines inside a dimly lit textile factory. Threads and machinery fill the scene, illuminated by overhead lights.
Parthiv Shah
An elderly man with a serious expression stands outdoors, holding and displaying an open identification booklet. Behind him are a traditional loom and patterned textiles. Other people and houses are visible in the background.
Parthiv Shah
A black and white photo shows a buffalo walking down a narrow, stone-paved alley between makeshift huts. A person lies on a charpoy outside one hut, while others stand nearby. Laundry hangs from the roofs.
Parthiv Shah
A man in a suit sits in an armchair, legs crossed, holding a cigarette near his face. He gazes thoughtfully into the distance, with a newspaper or document resting on his lap.
Akash Das
A man with long curly hair wearing a loose, oversized suit poses confidently in front of a geometric, black-and-white checkered background. The image is in black and white.
Rohit Chawla

Contemporary Voices in Analog Photography

Alongside these historical works, Touching Light showcases contributions from 28 contemporary Indian photographers. Their works demonstrate the continued relevance of analog photography even in an era dominated by digital technology.

Avinash Pasricha’s long engagement with performing arts photography captures the nuance of movement and gesture in live performance. Prabir Purkayastha experiments with gilded prints and other traditional processes to push the boundaries of analog’s expressive possibilities. Serena Chopra’s work embodies a quiet, documentary approach, where patience and intimacy shape the relationship between the photographer and the subject.

Other participants include Ram Rahman, Rohit Chawla, and Prashant Panjiar, whose practices span journalism, fashion, and political commentary. Their contributions highlight the versatility of analog photography across various genres and contexts.

A green bowl filled with several bright orange tangerines with green leaves, set on a purple surface with one tangerine placed outside the bowl in the background.
Dinesh Khanna
Close-up of several pink tulip buds with long green stems, arranged diagonally on a soft pink surface, partially covered by a sheer pink fabric. The lighting creates gentle shadows and a dreamy effect.
Dinesh Khanna
A hotel suite with a round table set for breakfast in the foreground and two people sitting at a desk in the background, with a large bed, curtains, and warm lighting throughout the room.
Hardev Singh
A spacious, elegant bedroom with a large bed, wooden furniture, a patterned rug, armchairs, a desk, and large windows with flowing curtains letting in natural light.
Hardev Singh
Luxurious hotel lobby with elegant chandeliers, plush sofas, lamps, a large floral arrangement on a marble table, and people relaxing or conversing. Warm lighting creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere with garden views through large windows.
Hardev Singh

Photography as Philosophy

Touching Light is not only an exhibition of images but also an exploration of photography as a way of seeing and engaging with the world. The tactile rituals of analog practice, loading film, waiting for development, and anticipating results, cultivate a philosophy of attention. In contrast to the instant gratification of digital capture, film requires patience, discipline, and an acceptance of uncertainty.

The exhibition suggests that this philosophy is profoundly relevant today. In an age where images are created and consumed in an instant, analog photography reminds us of the value of slowness, fragility, and care. It also highlights the relationship between process and meaning, inviting audiences to consider how the act of making a photograph shapes what the image ultimately communicates.

Art gallery with black walls displaying framed photos, drawings, and panels featuring black-and-white portraits and text. A wooden table with a flower vase is in the foreground; overhead lights create a modern atmosphere.

A museum exhibit with framed black-and-white photographs and film strips displayed on a bold orange wall, accompanied by informational plaques and a nearby green plant.

A museum wall displays film strips, contact sheets, and portraits in color and black and white. Framed photographs hang on adjacent walls; the gallery has gray and red walls and visible ceiling pipes.

A Prelude to 200 Years

With the bicentennial of photography approaching in 2027, Touching Light positions itself as both a celebration and a provocation. By pairing historical works with contemporary practice, the exhibition explores how the past informs the present and how analog traditions may continue to influence photography’s future.

Museo Camera’s initiative highlights India’s place within this global narrative. The exhibition reminds us that photography has always been both a local and international practice, shaped by cultural exchange, colonial histories, and the individual visions of artists.

A Meditation on Analog History

Touching Light: A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography (1827–2027) invites viewers to slow down and engage with photography as a tactile craft, one shaped by patience, chemistry, and deliberate artistry. By juxtaposing 19th-century milestones with contemporary analogue works, the exhibition underscores how the discipline and fragility of film continue to inform the medium’s enduring power as it approaches its bicentennial. In exploring these practices, the show highlights the timeless lessons of analog photography and their relevance for understanding the art of seeing in the twenty-first century.

The exhibition opened at Museo Camera in Gurugram on August 22 Museo Camera in Gurugram, and will remain on view through September 29.

Image credits: Museo Camera, Centre for the Photographic Arts, individual artists as credited.

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Exhibition Explores Racism in Early Color Photography
A magnifying glass is held over a wooden surface, focusing on the brand name "PORTRA" etched into the wood. The background shows a pattern of wooden panels. ‘Grain: Analog Renaissance’ Doc Celebrates Timeless Magic of Film Photography
This is What Wedding Photos Looked Like in the Late 1800s
Spliced Film Negative Portraits That Show the Similarities of Siblings
Discussion