You Catch, Battle, and Photograph Creatures In This New Video Game

A new open-world video game will give players more than just battles to win. Aniimo blends creature collecting and battling with photography, letting players capture memories as well as monsters.

Aniimo, a free-to-play open-world ARPG, is bringing a fresh perspective to the creature-catching genre. Developed by Pawprint Studio and published under FunPlus’s new label Kingsglory, the game was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8 and is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and mobile in 2026. A closed beta test on PC is planned for later this summer.

Aniimo aims to make photography accessible to players of all ages, turning the act of capturing creatures into a playful way to explore a vibrant fantasy world. At its core, Aniimo is about discovering and bonding with magical creatures, called “Aniimo,” through capturing, battling, and even merging with them in a system known as “Twining.” But one of its most intriguing features is the ability to photograph these creatures in their natural habitats, giving players a new way to engage with the expansive world of Idyll. The new game looks to combine elements of both traditional mainline Pokémon games and Pokémon Snap, one of the most famous photography video games ever.

Photography as Gameplay

The photo mode in Aniimo goes beyond being a simple add-on mode. Players use their camera lens to observe Aniimo behaviors, document rare encounters, and unlock details about the creatures’ personalities and environments.

Capturing Aniimo through photography can provide more than just keepsakes; it can aid in research, help track development, and even influence how players interact with and evolve their creatures. The in-game camera serves as both a creative tool and a mechanic for discovery, turning exploration into a more immersive experience.

This emphasis on documenting the world adds another dimension to the familiar loop of seeking, battling, and evolving creatures, appealing not just to competitive players but also to those who value storytelling and environmental immersion.

In a beta playthrough, YouTube creators from AniimoSync, a channel dedicated to the game, explored Photo Mode, highlighting how it can capture scenic landscapes, magical creatures, and player selfies.

“Did you know Aniimo lets you take selfies with your creatures? The Photo Mode in this game is surprisingly detailed—and super fun. Today we walk through everything, from free camera controls to selfie mode, third-person shots, and even your in-game photo album,” AniimoSync says.

Building the World of Idyll

Aniimo’s open world, Idyll, is designed to encourage exploration, with varied ecosystems that bring the magical creatures to life. According to Pawprint Studio, every Aniimo has a distinct personality and role within its environment, and photo mode helps highlight those interactions in ways combat alone cannot.

“Every day we are discovering more about the Aniimo’s personalities, their interactions, their stories, and their environment. The world of Aniimo is now ready for you to explore with us, and we can’t wait to see you there,” said Jovi Zhang, Executive Producer at Pawprint Studio.

A New IP With Big Ambitions

Aniimo is the first title under Kingsglory, FunPlus’s newly established publishing label focused on IP-driven, cross-platform projects that push the boundaries of graphics and technology. Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus, said Aniimo is intended to “shake up the creature-collecting genre” while offering players an expansive world that will grow based on community feedback.

With its mix of creature bonding, open-world exploration, and a photography system integrated into progression, Aniimo aims to offer a richer experience than traditional capture-and-battle titles.

Players can sign up for the closed beta test at www.aniimo.com. The beta, launching later this summer, will give early access to the game’s core systems, including its creature photography features, before the full release in 2026.

Image credits: Aniimo