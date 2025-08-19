Tourist ‘Swept by Winds’ While Taking Selfie on Popular Hilltop Church

A tourist was swept by strong winds and fell while taking a selfie at a church situated at the highest point in Athens, Greece.

The man, who was reportedly aged between 25 and 30, was rushed to hospital after he fell while taking a photograph at Lycabettus Hill in Athens last Tuesday (August 12).

Lycabettus Hill is topped by Agios Georgios church, and the summit is the highest point in the Greek capital city. The hill, which is 908 feet high above sea level, has become a popular tourist selfie spot for its panoramic views of Athens.

According to a report by news outlet The Greek City Times, the tourist was taking a photograph from the edge of Agios Georgios church’s courtyard. However, as he was taking a selfie, he was swept by winds and plunged onto rocks and stone-paved steps below.

Police and emergency services (EKAB) quickly responded to the scene with a motorcycle unit and an ambulance. The tourist was taken to Gennimatas Hospital, where he remains in stable condition and out of danger, according to reports.

“A tourist woman came and told us that a man had fallen onto the landing and asked us to call EKAB. We stayed with him until the rescuers arrived. They took him away conscious and transferred him to the hospital,” An eyewitness was says, according to The Greek City Times.

“He was sitting on the ledge outside the church, and people saw him fall. I wasn’t there at the moment — it was a tourist who told me. I went and saw him lying there, bleeding. It was a bit hard to watch. We called EKAB. He was conscious, blinking his eyes. Later, the hospital called and told us that he was in good health.”

The incident comes weeks after a tourist couple died after they were swept out to sea while taking selfies on a cruise ship near Sarakiniko beach on Milos Island, Greece. The woman reportedly fell into the water while trying to take selfies. Her husband entered the sea in an attempt to save her, but also drowned.

