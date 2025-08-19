Stunning Photo Competition Focuses on How Nature Survives and Thrives

Matt Growcoot
Two saiga antelopes are engaged in a fight on a sandy plain, with one antelope lowering its head and the other rearing up with one leg raised, both displaying curved horns. The background is blurred earth and sky.
Overall Winner – Two male saigas, famous for their large noses, fight each other on the steppes of Central Asia. | Andrey Giljov, a Senior Lecturer at Saint Petersburg State University.

Entered by researchers from around the world, the BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology image competition celebrates nature’s will to survive and thrive.

“Saiga fights in spring, outside of the tournament season, are quieter and more about training than determining status. However, the males take every opportunity to practice,” says this year’s winner Andrey Giljov, a Senior Lecturer at Saint Petersburg State University.

“To photograph the saigas from ground level, we had to set up a camouflaged hide near this so-called social arena. We had to conceal ourselves in the dark to avoid scaring off approaching saigas or making unnecessary noise; otherwise, the animals would not come close.”

Collective and Social Behavior

The competition has four categories: ‘Collective Social Behaviour’, ‘Life in Motion’, ‘Colourful Strategies’, and ‘Research in Action’. Anyone affiliated with a research institution is welcome to participate.

A cluster of newly hatched insects gathers near their shiny reddish-brown eggs on a green leaf. The insects are small with striped bodies and legs, while the empty eggs form a scattered trail below them.
Winner of the Collective and Social Behavior category. Sritam Kumar Sethy, a student at Berhampur University.

The winning photograph by Sritam Kumar Sethy captured newly hatched nymphs of Acanthocoris scaber clustered tightly together on the underside of a leaf. Sritam explains that this grouping behaviour serves multiple purposes: “By coming together, they enhance their protection against predators, reducing the chances of any individual becoming prey. This collective arrangement also provides better access to vital resources like food and moisture, which is crucial during their vulnerable early stages of life.”

A close-up of a black and orange burying beetle feeding on a white larva within decaying organic matter. The beetle's mandibles are visible as it interacts with the larva.
Runner up in the Collective and Social Behavior category

Second place went to Associate Professor Nick Royle, a behavioural ecologist and conservation biologist at the University of Exeter, for his image of a mother burying beetle feeding her developing larvae on the carcass of a mouse, regurgitating processed meat to her begging offspring.

“This behaviour normally occurs underground, so is not usually visible to us, but is here pictured in the lab where these burying beetles are used as a model to understand the evolution of social behaviours such as parental care,” explains Royle.

Life in Motion

The ‘Life in Motion’ category was won by a digital artist who created an image of Pterosaurs in flight above the Jurassic Hebridean Basin.

Three flying pterosaurs battle in the sky at sunset; one grabs an octopus, another holds a fish, and a red cloth trails from a third against a dramatic, colorful sky.
Winner of Life in Motion. | Natalia Jagielska

“The Jurassic Hebridean Basin once covered what is now Scotland. This water body formed a pathway to the Boreal Sea, an area currently known as the North Pole. The sea was teeming with life, and recent discoveries of margin-marine deposits have yielded two pterosaur skeletons: a 2.5-meter wingspan pterosaur known as Dearc, and a smaller, crested pterosaur called Ceoptera,” says Natalia Jagielska, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“Despite their differing cranial anatomies, teeth morphology, and wing shapes, these pterosaurs could interact and compete for food during periods of environmental stress. Set 170 million years ago in the Middle Jurassic, this image portrays these flying reptiles as they hunt along the shoreline.”

A humpback whale leaps out of the ocean, its body arched mid-air above the water’s surface, creating a splash. The photo is in black and white, with the horizon and distant land faintly visible.
Runner up in the Life in Motion category. | Alwin Hardenbol

Alwin Hardenbol, a Postdoctoral researcher at the Natural Resources Institute Finland, captured a remarkable photo of a breaching humpback whale from a rib boat in Varanger, Norway.

“To photograph breaching properly, you need to be at the ready constantly as it happens very spontaneously, and the best moments are over in just a few seconds. Breaching is a fascinating behaviour from a scientific perspective, as it is still inconclusive what purpose it serves. Researchers have suggested multiple reasons, including communication, play, or the loosening of skin parasites,” says Hardenbol.

“In terms of communication, breaching, along with other surface behaviours like tail slapping and flipper slapping, produces loud sounds, especially underwater, and can be heard from a considerable distance. That breaching creates such a loud sound is probably unsurprising, as these animals can weigh up to 40 metric tonnes. It’s unbelievable to imagine how such an animal can even jump out of the water like that. To achieve a nice breach (> 90% out of the water), Humpback whales must move around 29 km per hour.”

Colorful Strategies

Close-up of a brightly colored beetle on a light, textured surface. The beetle has a shiny black body with distinctive yellow markings on its head and thorax, resembling a face. Winner of the ‘Colourful Strategies’ category. | Dr Abhijeet Bayani[/caption]

Dr Abhijeet Bayani, a biologist from the Indian Institute of Science, captured the winning image for the ‘Colourful strategies’ category.

Some beetles use clever visual tricks called deimatic displays to scare or confuse predators. For example, they might suddenly reveal eyespots, markings that look like large eyes, to mimic larger predators or make themselves appear bigger or more threatening than they really are. These displays are a great example of how insects use colour as part of their survival strategy.

A camouflaged toad blends into the rough, textured bark of a tree, making it difficult to distinguish the toad from its surroundings.
Runner up in the ‘Colourful Strategies’ category. | Sritam Kumar Sethy

“The frog’s camouflage serves a dual purpose: it helps evade predators such as snakes and birds while also providing the perfect disguise for ambushing prey,” says runner up Sethy. “With patience and precision, it hunts small insects, millipedes, and worms, relying not on speed but on invisibility and timing.”

Research in Action

A close-up of a shiny, dark blue beetle with long antennae climbing on the edge of a translucent plastic container against a black background.
Winner of the ‘Research in Action’ category. | Nick Royle

Nick Royle at the University of Exeter won Best in Category for ‘Research in Action.’ His photo captures a male blue ground beetle (Carabus intricatus), which was photographed on a spring night in a temperate rainforest in southwest England. The beetle waits in a falcon tube before being fitted with a miniature, backpack-like radio tag that allows the team to track its movements and behaviour over the following two weeks as it searches for food and mates.

A group of grouse, including an adult and chicks, stand on a grassy, wooded hillside surrounded by dense green foliage. The image is timestamped July 25, 2023, at 5:55 AM with a temperature of 45°F.
Runner up in the ‘Research in Action’ category. | Jack Bamber

This camera-trap image was captured in Scotland’s Cairngorms as part of a non-invasive monitoring study on capercaillie. The capercaillie is a ground-nesting bird at risk of extinction in the UK, with fewer than 600 individuals left. It shows a mother capercaillie in the background, carefully watching over her brood of four poults as they take a dust bath.

Highly Commended

A group of barnacle geese rests in tall grass, with one goose in sharp focus looking to the side, while the rest appear blurred in the background. The image is in black and white.
‘Each autumn, vast flocks of Barnacle Geese embark on a long-distance journey from their Arctic breeding grounds to their wintering sites along the coasts of Western Europe. Finland serves as a vital stopover where the geese rest and refuel to build up the fat reserves needed for the second half of their 2,000-mile journey.’ | Alwin Hardenbol
A split image: On the left, a brown eagle flies with a fish in its talons. On the right, two brown eagles with white heads and chests soar together against a pale sky.
Two Brahminy Kites battle mid-air over a freshly-caught eel. | Delip K. Das from the University of Groningen.
A green and brown chameleon blends in with the leafy branches of a tree, camouflaged among the leaves and sunlight.
A jewelled gecko in the shrubs of the Otago Peninsula. | Jonathan Goldenberg from the University of Oslo.

The BMC Ecology and Evolution published the photo competition here.

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Zombie Fungus Photo of Zombie Fungus Infecting Insect Wins Ecology Competition
Split Second Shot of a Hunting Osprey Wins National Parks Photo Contest
Trail camera captures fight between coyote and eagle Epic Trail Cam Photos Shows Fight Between Eagles and Coyote
Impressive Drone Shot of Lounging Seals Wins Nature TTL Photo Contest
Discussion