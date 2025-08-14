A Sunny Day on Mars? Perseverance Rover Captures Blue Skies on the Red Planet

Matt Growcoot
Rocky landscape with cracked, layered ground and scattered boulders under a clear blue sky. Distant hills and mountains are visible on the horizon, creating a barren, desert-like scene.
Breathe it in. It’s a beautiful day on Mars. | NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSS

Clear days on Mars don’t come around often. Most of the time a steady haze of dust hangs in the air, giving the Red Planet its signature rusty glow.

But the two NASA rovers that roam around on the Red Planet, Perseverance and Curiosity, will occasionally witness an anomaly in the weather, like recently when Perseverance captured clear skies and a calm atmosphere.

The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) put together the 96-image 360-degree panorama and enhanced the color to create a deceptive blue sky that looks unusually inviting for Mars which has an average temperature of -81°F (-63°C).

Panoramic view of Mars’ rocky, cracked surface with scattered boulders, hills in the distance, and part of a rover visible at the edge of the image under a clear blue sky.
This enhanced-color mosaic features deceptively blue skies. | NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

The pleasant conditions allowed NASA to capture what it says is one of its sharpest panoramas of the Perseverance mission so far. The image was taken at a location the science team is calling ‘Falbreen’.

“Our bold push for human space exploration will send astronauts back to the Moon,” Sean Duffy, acting NASA administrator, says in a statement. “Stunning vistas like that of Falbreen, captured by our Perseverance rover, are just a glimpse of what we’ll soon witness with our own eyes. NASA’s groundbreaking missions, starting with Artemis, will propel our unstoppable journey to take human space exploration to the Martian surface. NASA is continuing to get bolder and stronger.”

A panoramic view of the rocky, reddish Martian landscape with scattered hills and mountains under a hazy sky, captured by a rover with visible rover parts at the bottom edges of the image.
The natural-color version.

A rocky, reddish landscape on Mars with scattered stones, cracked ground, and distant hills under a hazy, brownish sky. The terrain appears dry and barren.

The true-color image shows what a clear day on Mars looks like to the human eye. Both images were taken by the rover’s Mastcam-Z camera but processed differently.

“The relatively dust-free skies provide a clear view of the surrounding terrain,” says Jim Bell, Mastcam-Z’s principal investigator at Arizona State University in Tempe. “And in this particular mosaic, we have enhanced the color contrast, which accentuates the differences in the terrain and sky.”

One detail that drew the science team’s eye is a sizable rock perched atop a dark, crescent-shaped sand ripple just to the right of the mosaic’s center, roughly 14 feet (4.4 meters) from the rover. Geologists refer to this as a “float rock,” since it likely originated elsewhere and was carried to its current spot. How it arrived — whether by landslide, water, or wind — remains unclear, though the team suspects it settled here before the sand ripple took shape.

Perseverance has previously captured the Martian moon Deimos, a ‘skull’, and a remarkable crop of blue rocks.

Image credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSS

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Thermal Blanket NASA Perseverance Rover Spots Trash on Mars
NASA Ingenuity Photo of Perseverance Incredible Aerial Photo of Mars Shows Blue Sky and Perseverance Rover
Check Out This 4K Interactive 360-Degree View of the Surface of Mars
NASA Just Flew a Drone on Mars – Here is its First Photo
Discussion