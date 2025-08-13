Universal Pictures Adds ‘May Not Be Used to Train AI’ to the End of its Movies

Matt Growcoot

The Universal Pictures logo, featuring the word "UNIVERSAL" in large silver letters in front of a glowing Earth against a starry space background. Below, small text reads "A Comcast Company.

Universal Pictures has made a move in the ongoing AI dispute by adding a legal warning to its films at the end of the credits.

Movies such as How To Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World Rebirth, and The Bad Guys 2, all released this summer, have had “may not be used to train AI” attached to the end of them.

“This motion picture is protected under the laws of the United States and other countries,” the warning reads. “Unauthorized duplication, distribution or exhibition may result in civil liability and criminal prosecution.”

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Universal believes by making an explicit statement against AI on the films themselves, it will make it more difficult for tech firms to use the company’s content for data-extraction purposes.

The warning is tweaked in some countries by citing a 2019 European Union copyright law that lets creators opt out of having their content used for research. THR reports that major tech companies oppose this law.

Hollywood Fights Back Against AI

Universal’s AI warning is the latest move by major Hollywood studios to address the rapid expansion of the AI industry. The company has already launched a lawsuit, along with Disney, against the AI image generator Midjourney.

Yesterday, PetaPixel reported on how Midjourney has struck back at the studios, accusing Disney of “trying to have it both ways” with AI.

A comparison of two images: on the left, AI-generated art of a cartoon man resembling Homer Simpson; on the right, two official images of Homer Simpson from "The Simpsons" show for reference.
Side-by-side comparison in Disney’s and Universal’s lawsuit showing copyrighted Homer Simpson character and Midjourney’s output.

Photographers and photography as an industry simply do not have the kind of power Hollywood studios have. Short of adding “may not be used to train AI” to a portfolio website, which is recommended, photographers have few options in the fight against AI.

Photographer Tim Flash told PetaPixel how he was able to recreate eerily similar AI images of his own, unique nature photos on Midjourney.

“I think we should demand from governments a clear ‘opt-in’ and not an ‘opt-out’ situation,” Flach told PetaPixel. “The fact is, if you are impersonating the style of artists, what does it leave when that technology gets a thousand times more powerful?”

“It does create a challenge, I think, for many people’s livelihoods. The data sets are being trained on our images. Without these images, it wouldn’t function so effectively.”

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Union Pacific Warns of the Dangers of Taking Pictures on Train Tracks
A magnifying glass focuses on the Disney logo in front of a castle, with a purple and blue background, highlighting the castle's details and the stylized "Disney" text. Disney and Universal Studios Sue AI Image Generator Midjourney Over Copyright
Close-up of a person holding a vintage camera with a large lens. The camera is partially visible, and the person is wearing blue jeans. The background is blurred, emphasizing the camera in focus. Shutterstock Chief Says AI Needs Photographers to Survive
AI Image Dataset is Pulled After Child Sex Abuse Pictures Discovered
Discussion