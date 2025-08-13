25 Award-Winning Images Show the Power of Black-and-White Photography

A triptych of black-and-white photos: people near smoking mounds; two women in long dresses holding hands in a rocky landscape; a woman in lingerie lying beside a cat indoors.

All About Photo (AAP) announced the winners of its Black & White Photography contest, showcasing 25 international photographers whose work explores the expressive depth and enduring relevance of monochrome imagery.

The selected works, chosen from a diverse range of global submissions, reflect black and white photography’s power to convey emotion, narrative, and abstraction without the distraction of color. From street scenes and conceptual portraits to documentary projects and experimental techniques, the finalists demonstrate the medium’s continued versatility in the digital age.

“Drawn from 11 countries across 3 continents, the selected artists offer a global perspective on the enduring power of monochrome. Whether exploring intimate portraits, stark landscapes, or candid street scenes, each photographer brings a personal narrative to life through the lens of black and white,” AAP says.

Two women in long, elegant black and white dresses hold hands and lean away from each other on a rocky, barren landscape under a clear sky with the moon visible in the distance.
1st Place winner: Astrid Verhoef (Netherlands)
Image: Balance

First Place was awarded to Astrid Verhoef (Netherlands) for her evocative image Balance, a striking exploration of human connection within a vast, elemental landscape. Shot on location in Fuerteventura, Spain, the photograph captures a duet of figures poised between movement and stillness, bridging the natural and artificial in Verhoef’s ongoing exploration of modern humanity’s place in nature.

“I am used to working solo to experience my personal connection to the landscape in the most profound way without any distractions. Even though I treasure that connection and it works very well for me this way, at rare occasions I do want to work with an extra model. This particular posture is the result of movement, dancing together,” Verhoef told AAP.

“It did change the experience: a dance of balance showing a connection with each other as well as with the landscape. We are one and opposites at the same time. Contrast and connection, trust and dependance. Feeling a force of nature within and around ourselves, strength and balance in the volcanic landscape where barren meets beauty. All work is lens-based and do not contain any AI generated components. Photography takes place in landscapes on location.”

Three men stand among makeshift buildings and debris; one in the foreground looks down, another with his back turned, and a third stands on a roof as thick smoke billows in the background. The scene is gritty and somber.
2nd place winner: Antonio Denti (Italy)
Series: Harder Lives (Near Zagora, Morocco (2025)

Antonio Denti (Italy) earned Second Place for his series Harder Lives, part of a broader visual essay examining economic transformation and resilience in communities on the edge of the Sahara. His images offer a quiet but potent reflection on tradition, labor, and the shifting impacts of global tourism.

“Souvenir makers at work on the edge of the Sahara Desert, as in the small town near-by their families live on. Harder Lives is part of a wider project called Everything and Nothing that tries to capture the moving essence of the little lives – our little lives – in the backdrop of the global economy and of a massive new industrial revolution in very different settings. In this case a small village in Morocco that used to live off very little (dates, palms, small herding, minor caravans) and now shifted to global tourism as all kinds of people travel there from all places in the world to see the magic marvels of the Sahara,” Denti says.

A woman in a black lace bra and dark jeans lies on a bed beside a large cat. The room is dimly lit, and a television with a blurred image is on in the background. The setting appears casual and relaxed.
3rd place winner: Lynne Breitfeller (United States)
Title of the image: Stacy and Miss Kitty
Title of the series: People I Know

In Third Place, Lynne Breitfeller (United States) presented People I Know, a portrait series from the 1990s that revisits the faces and fleeting connections of early adulthood. Her black-and-white compositions invite viewers into a personal archive of memory and familiarity.

“This image, “Stacy and Miss Kitty”, is from “People I Know”, a collection of portraits, created in the early to mid-nineties of friends, family, and acquaintances. Some are candid, and others are performative. These photos bring me back to earlier times and help me visualize my early adult years and how people come in and out of our lives, and how some stay. Each holds a place in the catalog of my memory,” Breitfeller says.

Merit Gallery

The Merit Gallery includes standout submissions from photographers across Europe, the Americas, and beyond, each offering a unique perspective through the monochrome lens. Subjects range from snowstorms in New York (Russ Rowland), to sacred rituals in Ethiopia (Lorenz Berna), to abandoned jetties on the Baltic coast (Ralf Dreier). Across styles and genres, the featured works speak to themes of solitude, resilience, spirituality, and identity.

A blurred grayscale portrait of a man is partially obscured by a square, foggy window pane divided into sections, creating a fragmented and abstract effect over his face.
Ylva Sjögren (Sweden)
I see only what I want to see from the series ‘A kind of loneliness’
A close-up black and white photo of a palm leaf, with dramatic lighting highlighting the central stem and fine details of the leaf against a dark background.
Beamie Young (United States)
Mobius from the series Leaf Forms
A young person with pale skin wears a tall black headdress, a black choker, and a black dress with a wide white collar, holding a small book against a dark background in a style reminiscent of Renaissance portraiture.
Elena Donskaya (Russia)
Title of the image – Young Woman
Inspired by the Renaissance-era painting Portrait of a Young Girl by Petrus Christus.
A black and white photo of a person's face with large seashells covering their eyes. The lips and lower face are visible, and the person wears a high-collared garment, creating a dramatic, surreal effect.
Monika Maroziene (LITUANIA)
Title of the image: Masquerade
Title of the series: Amber Coast
A dramatic black and white seascape shows a rocky shoreline stretching into the distance, with dark, textured clouds looming above a rippled, sandy beach under moody lighting.
Margaret Halaby (USA)
The Looming Dark from the series ‘Solitary Spaces’
A view through a foggy window with condensation, showing a tall building and cloudy sky outside. A sign in Italian, "Uscita di sicurezza," is partially visible on the left side of the window.
Luciano Gerini (Italy)
A young girl in a headscarf gazes to the side, wrapped in a shawl. She stands against a cracked, textured wall, with soft light highlighting her face in this black and white photograph.
Lorenz Berna (Italy)
Image: Light Through the Rift
Series: Shadows of the Sacred’
Thick, dark smoke billows from an industrial smokestack against a cloudy sky, suggesting heavy air pollution.
Klaus Lenzen (Germany)
Image: steam IV
Title of the project: steam
A large excavator attachment with a jaw-like structure stands upright at a construction site, resembling a robot; cranes and buildings are visible in the background under a cloudy sky.
Kevin Lyle (United States)
City Life 20472 from the series ‘City Life’
Four men wearing black hats and suits walk past a white wall with Hebrew writing and the number 7211; one man walks alone while three follow behind, all holding books or papers.
Julia Dean (USA)
Image: Shabbat
Title of Series: On the Streets in Los Angeles
Black and white photo of a chef in a white jacket staring pensively out a rain-speckled window, with reflections and streaks of water visible on the glass.
John Carey (UK)
Title of the image: JAMES MARTIN, CHEWTON GLEN
Title of the series: CHEFS IN LOCKDOWN
A person stands behind a partially open curtain, illuminated by a shaft of light from the side, looking out while the rest of the scene is in shadow. The image is in black and white.
Giuseppe Cardoni (Italy)
Series: The Magic of the Circus
A black and white photo shows police officers detaining a man while a large horse stands prominently in the foreground. The officers and the man appear tense, with a crowd and cameras visible in the background.
Prescott Lassman (USA)
Title of Image: Arrested Protestor and Horse
Title of Series: Resist
A black and white photo of a wooden pier extending into calm water, fading into a misty, featureless horizon under a blank sky.
Ralf Dreier (Germany)
Image: Niendorf Bathing Jetty
Series: Two Minutes by the Sea’
A person walks a dog along a snow-covered path at night. Large snowflakes blur the view, and streetlights softly illuminate the wintry scene, framed by bare trees and wooden fences.
Russ Rowland (USA)
Image: Wonderland #2
Series: Wonderland
Sebastián Machado (Mexico)
Untitled #3 from the series Ashes from the Riverbed
A man with black skin.
William Ropp (France)
Image: Ethiopia, the singular man
Series: Dreamt memories from Africa
A black and white photo of a ticket booth window with various signs and notices in Japanese. A person is partially visible behind the counter, seen through a round glass partition.
Yanitsa Genova (Bulgaria)
Trapped in the frame from the series ‘Half-visible’
A large African elephant with long, curved tusks walks across a grassy plain, with trees and a cloudy sky in the background. The image is in black and white.
Florian Kriechbaumer (Germany)
Image: Colossal Legacy
Series: ‘Ivory Sentinels’
A black and white portrait of an older man with a weathered face, unkempt hair, and a scruffy beard. He gazes slightly off-camera with a somber, thoughtful expression.
Alex Gabchoug (UK)
Image Title: “Behind Those Eyes”
Series: Street Portraits
A black and white photo of a man in traditional attire holding a long stick, with decorative beads and jewelry. Two other people stand in the background, also wearing patterned clothing and body ornaments.
Thibault Gerbaldi (France/USA)
Series: The Path to Adulthood

In recognition of their work, the winning photographers will be published in the print edition of AAP Magazine, as well as featured on All About Photo’s digital platforms, reaching a broad international audience of photography professionals and enthusiasts.

Now in its 49th edition, AAP Magazine continues to serve as a platform for both emerging and established photographers. With black and white photography as its focus this time, the issue affirms the enduring appeal of simplicity and contrast in visual storytelling, a tradition that continues to evolve with each new voice and vision.

The complete list of winners and their work is available at All About Photo.

Image credits: All About Photo, Individual artists as credited.

