Photographing in the Woods in Nova Scotia Is Currently Illegal

One of Canada’s most beautiful — and underrated — landscapes is now heavily restricted to photographers and other nature enthusiasts.

The province of Nova Scotia began restricting travel and activities in the woods this week due to significant wildlife risks.

The restrictions are effective on both provincial Crown and private land until October 15 or until conditions “allow [restrictions] to be lifted.” The fine for violating the new restrictions is a whopping $25,000 CAD, or about $18,183 at current exchange rates.

As for the private land restrictions, landowners themselves are free to use their land, but they cannot host others to utilize private wooded property.

“Conditions continue to be extremely dry. Until we get a significant amount of rain, we’re at an elevated risk of wildfires,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Most wildfires are caused by human activity, so to reduce the risk, we’re keeping people out of the woods until conditions improve. I’m asking everyone to do the right thing — don’t light that campfire, stay out of the woods and protect our people and communities.”

This extreme measure comes as Nova Scotia experiences “extreme” wildfire risk, shown in red in the map below, and the surrounding areas, including much of Atlantic Canada, experience “high” and “very high” risks. Almost none of Canada east of Toronto, Ontario, currently has the lowest fire danger risk.

Nova Scotia has three active wildfires as of August 7, although all three are under control. The prairie provinces are currently experiencing a surge in wildfires, with dozens of them classified as “out of control.” The resulting smoke has blanketed large swaths of the eastern United States in recent days and weeks.

While the extreme activity restrictions are bad news for photographers hoping to take full advantage of all the natural splendor Nova Scotia has to offer, especially during the busy tourism season, the provincial government insists these measures are necessary to protect Nova Scotia and its people. The government adds that Nova Scotia’s beaches and parks remain open, although trail systems are limited.

“We’ve had about 100 wildfires this season. They’ve all been small and put out quickly, but that could change in a heartbeat in these dry conditions. I ask everyone to co-operate, stay out of the woods and be sensible in applying these rules to help keep our people and our communities safe,” pleads Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources.

