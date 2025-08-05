xAI’s Grok AI Lets Users Create ‘Spicy’ NSFW Images and Videos

Long before Elon Musk bought Twitter and rebranded it to X, the platform was known for allowing users to post a wide range of explicit content. Under Musk’s anti-censorship stewardship, the social media platform has only become more of a Wild West. xAI’s new Grok Imagine AI image and video generator is poised to take that reputation even further, and the alarm bells are already sounding.

NSFW Warning: There are links in this story that direct to NSFW content generated by Grok Imagine, including one with photorealistic nudity.

NBC News reported late last week that Grok Imagine will soon let its users create AI-generated videos, complete with sound. Alongside that news, xAI employee Mati Roy wrote in a now-deleted X post that “Grok Imagine videos have a spicy mode that can do nudity.” Roy followed up in a now-deleted comment that Grok Imagine would be able to generate photorealistic videos of people.

This combination of a spicy mode and photorealistic human generation is immediately interesting, especially given the bipartisan Take It Down Act signed into law earlier this year that aims not only to criminalize sexually explicit deepfakes but hold social media apps and platforms accountable for AI-generated deepfake porn created on their platforms.

While those who have gotten their hands on early versions of Grok Imagine, including xAI employees and selected influencers, have found Grok Imagine’s less-explicit results to be impressive, there is widespread concern about how xAI will handle the inevitable issues that will arise from an AI image and video generator that not only lacks many guardrails but actively celebrates their omission.

Wow. 😳 So, I chose “Spicy” and @grok “Imagine” undressed this AI model for me. 🫢 😳 pic.twitter.com/0L57668Tst — Arika 🇺🇸 (@ARIKAHENRY) August 3, 2025

Grok AI has been under fire in recent months for a string of incidents, including antisemitic ranting and bizarrely sexual AI companions.

Grok Imagine generally allows users to create content of real people and celebrities, although there appear to be some additional restrictions concerning generating content of real people. TechCrunch reports that Grok Imagine prevented it from making content of a pregnant President Trump, for example.

So far, users have generally found it slightly tricky to generate videos with nudity, but it is not [NSFW link warning] impossible. Grok itself describes “spicy” mode as adding “provocative elements,” although precisely which safeguards are in place remains unclear. Another user generated a NSFW video with Grok Imagine that shows a nude woman, although it is less explicit than the one linked above.

grok imagine has a “spicy” mode which uh had to cut the video short pic.twitter.com/jk33cbB1G6 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 4, 2025

Given how easy it has been to get Grok to generate all sorts of content, ranging from weird to potentially dangerous, almost nothing Grok Imagine does would prove surprising. The Trump administration has begun work to kill “woke” AI models, and Grok Imagine sure seems to fit the mold of an AI model without guardrails.