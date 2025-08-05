New Law Bans Photography of Guests in Hotels and Casinos in Monaco

Monaco has reportedly passed a new law that explicitly bans unauthorized photography and filming of guests inside Monte Carlo’s casinos and hotels.

The update to the country’s Penal Code makes it a criminal offence to capture or share images of individuals without their consent in these venues.

The changes, made through updates to Monaco’s Penal Code, are now legally enforceable under articles 308-2, 308-3, and 308-4, according to a report by iGamingToday. Article 308-2 prohibits taking photos or videos of individuals without their consent, while articles 308-3 and 308-4 go a step further by banning the sharing or distribution of any such content.

This means that photographing or filming people without permission in casinos and hotels in Monaco is now considered a criminal offence. Punishment may include fines and potentially criminal charges, depending on the severity of the breach.

New multilingual signs have already reportedly been installed at hotels and casinos across Monte Carlo to alert visitors. The notices read: “Please do not film or photograph hotels and casinos guests. Any offender is subject to sanctions.”

The updated rules aim to protect the privacy of high-profile guests, including celebrities, royalty, and business leaders, many of whom choose Monaco for its reputation as a secure and discreet destination. The law strengthens Monaco’s ongoing efforts to prioritize discretion and privacy.

In recent months, several countries have enforced new laws around photography. In April, Poland banned photography of thousands of sites, including ports, railways, bridges, and government offices, under sweeping new national defense laws designed to prevent espionage. The legislation makes it illegal to take photos of around 25,000 sites across the country. Anyone caught taking photos at protected locations without a permit will face various punishments, including fines, confiscation of their camera equipment, and arrest.

Meanwhile, the U.S. passed a new law that makes it easier to film in national parks and eliminates the need for photographers and videographers to secure permits. Previously, a photographers had to sign a permit and pay a fee to film or shoot in national parks, even if they were using the same handheld camera or phone that a tourist would use.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.