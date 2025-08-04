Fluid-Filled Filter System Offers Over 4 Million Unique Looks for Your Images

KhanØptic’s newest filter system, KineticGlass, is a fluid-filled lens filter that promises unique creative filter effects unlike anything else on the market.

As reported by News Shooter, the KineticGlass filter is fully customizable, so cinematographers can “develop looks that are truly one of a kind.”

KineticGlass ships empty as part of a kit that includes all the necessary equipment cinematographers or photographers need to fill the filter and create their own bespoke look, including a small funnel and a collection of tools.

The user fills the KineticGlass with a liquid, whether clear or dyed, and then adds different materials to create special effects, including glitter, coated glass elements, tiny powder glass that floats slowly through the liquid, isopropyl that distorts the image, and much more.

“The possibilities are endless and yet to be discovered,” KhanØptic explains. The company offers a wide range of materials for cinematographers to put into their KineticGlass filter, encouraging experimentation through the combination of different colors and materials to create unique effects.

With all the effects KhanØptic currently offers, there are a total of 4,194,304 possible combinations available, but the company is keen to add more to its offerings. If cinematographers come up with something new using different materials, KhanØptic wants to know. It is “always searching and will continue to add new effects.” As long as a material fits inside the 1mm access point on KineticGlass, it should work inside the filter. However, getting something inside the filter is just one part of the puzzle — it also needs to come out to change the filter’s look.

Alongside KineticGlass, KhanØptic also announced LumaTray, an illuminated filter tray that works alongside KineticGlass. The flicker-free, bi-color light source “will excite any particles present inside the matte box,” and can be controlled via an accompanying smartphone app.

KineticGlass also works alongside KhanØptic’s rotating filter tray, which can be used to control KineticGlass’s orientation and move particles around inside. The rotating filter tray uses magnets and can also be rotated using a remote follow focus unit.

Pricing and Availability

The KhanØptic KineticGlass starts at $600, and vetted effects start at $30. LumaTray is $900 with an early bird special, while the rotating filter tray is $350. There is also a fit with the KineticGlass, LumaTray, rotating filter tray, and effect of the customer’s choice for $1,700.

Image credits: KhanØptic