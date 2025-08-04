Farm Video Challenges Viewers to Figure Out What is AI and What is Real

A photo manipulation expert has dropped a mind-bending video proving just how difficult it has become to tell reality from AI fakery.

Madeline Salazar, also known as MadSal, shared a video where she quizzes viewers whether they can figure what is real and what is AI while filming on a farm. The video begins with a clip of Salazar sitting on a horse — except she’s sitting on a wall and the horse is AI-generated.

Salazar continues to demonstrate the astonishing power of modern image manipulation by sitting on a bench that is transformed into a wagon, creating a fake bridge, fake chicken complete with fake chicken coop, fake dog, and fake stream.

The video got a lot of attention on Instagram, garnering over three quarters of a million likes with commenters astonished at the level of manipulation. “I don’t like this game,” writes one person. “This use [of] AI concerns me the most; the blending of the real with the unreal,” adds another.

In a YouTube tutorial, Salazar explains that for the AI-generated shot of her ‘riding a horse’, she used Adobe Photoshop’s Generative Fill tool, AI video generator Kling 1.6, and Adobe’s Premiere Pro.

To start with, she takes a picture of herself sitting on a wall and uses AI to make it look like she is sitting on a horse instead. She generates two images and imports them into Kling and makes one her start image and the other her end image. She then adds a prompt and Kling does the rest before splicing real footage with the AI footage in Premiere Pro to make it convincing. The full, detailed tutorial is below.

Salazar previously appeared on PetaPixel after showing how easy it is to use the Generative Fill tool to fake a selfie of her lying in a hospital bed with a nurse by her side so she can “Photoshop my way out of any and every plan.”

Last week, a study by Microsoft revealed that individuals’ ability to detect AI images is “only slightly higher than flipping a coin.” It comes after Vogue received criticism for featuring AI-generated models in the magazine.