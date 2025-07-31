London Film Lab Launches Euston 400, a New Black-and-White Slide Film

A film lab in London has announced a limited edition black-and-white reversal film named Euston 400. It is Aperture Printing‘s first branded film.

The film is a modified version of Rollei’s black-and-white negative stock, repurposed into a slide film using a new development process developed by one of the lab’s team members. Aperture Printing is located in central London, not far from Euston Road, and analog photographers wanting to purchase the film will need to visit the physical shop on Rathbone Place.

The film is based on Rollei 400 and was developed by Alex Cole, a lab technician who joined Aperture Printing earlier this year. Euston 400 is expected to be the first in a series of black-and-white films designed to be shot as slides and processed using the lab’s proprietary chemistry.

Kosmo Foto notes that black-and-white slide film is not a new concept. Agfa previously released Dia, a 12-ISO slide film, which was eventually replaced by Scala 200X, a more widely adopted film that was discontinued in 2005. More recently, German manufacturer Adox introduced Scala 50, a slide-compatible version of its HR-50 film, in 2019.

“The high silver content and clear bases produce bright slides with incredible tonal range,” Cole tells PetaPixel in an email. “Each film has different characteristics as a slide film. The variety of ISO speeds allows the films to be shot in a range of environments.”

Cole says that the project has been something he’s wanted to do for a long time, but developing a reliable and scalable process takes time.

“There are a lot of online resources and enthusiasts that have been incredibly useful for learning the chemistry and basic process,” Cole says. “The difficulty came from translating the process into one that is sustainable in a commercial setting without the knowledge or machinery used when black-and-white reversal was last publicly available.”

Euston 400 Example Shots

“Understanding the chemistry and mechanisms of black-and-white reversal has been a personal research project since 2023,” Cole says. “Testing of the process didn’t start until March 2025. Each chemical stage was tested individually to give a whole understanding of the process. Our reversal recipe has successfully developed 50+ black-and-white slide films.”

The lab plans to release two more slide films, also based on Rollei black-and-white emulsions. Aperture Printing has produced just 60 rolls of Euston 400 for this release and it is priced at $10 (£8 per roll). Development services cost $26 (£20), or $34 (£26) which includes scanning.

Aperture Printing doesn’t have an online shop that shows Euston 400 (the “film” section of its website points to in-person ordering) but Cole says on Instagram that he does take postal orders. Additionally, Cole confirms that the film is available in both 35mm and 120 format.

Image credits: Aperture Printing