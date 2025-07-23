Tour de France Champion Jonas Vingegaard is Taken Out by Photographer

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was involved in a minor incident following Stage 16 of the race after a photographer obstructed his path at the summit of Mont Ventoux. The Danish rider fell after crossing the finish line.

“Some photographer just ran straight in front of me straight after the finish line. I don’t know what he was doing,” Vingegaard says per Reuters. “I went down. People in the finish area should use their eyes a bit more.”

Despite the fall, which there is no video of, Vingegaard did not appear injured. He finished the stage in second place, two seconds behind overall leader Tadej Pogacar, and remains in second in the general classification, four minutes and 15 seconds back.

Not the First Time

The Tour De France is a chaotic event where fans and media can get as close to the action as they want. It has caused multiple incidents over the years, including a huge pileup in 2023 caused by a selfie-taking fan.

Maxi crash at the Tour de France caused by a roadside person who was filming with his phone. Crash seen in slow motion. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/qAbxycQSBf — Procyclinglover (@procyclinglover) July 16, 2023

There was a similar incident in 2021 as a fan posing for the camera tried to get her sign on TV.

French police launch investigation into Tour de France crash https://t.co/GHjgqHJVOC pic.twitter.com/7LwR6t9HAY — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) June 27, 2021

A fan caused a massive crash on Stage 1 of the Tour de France and it was so terrifying https://t.co/9UbfdHrudM pic.twitter.com/xFEueprWqa — For The Win (@ForTheWin) June 26, 2021

⚠ We're glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021. But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television! pic.twitter.com/v8mat4UOtH — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 27, 2021

The stage yesterday was won by France’s Valentin Paret-Peintre of Soudal-QuickStep, who narrowly edged Ireland’s Ben Healy in a sprint finish on Mont Ventoux. Vingegaard launched several attacks on the leader Pogacar but was unable to create a meaningful gap.

Last year, PetaPixel featured the work of Kristof Ramon, who is a full-time road cycling photographer.

