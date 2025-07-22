Can You Find the Girl in This Photo of a Rocky Beach?

A parent took to the ‘Find the Sniper’ subreddit with a fiendishly difficult task, asking Redditors if they can find their daughter in a photo.

The tough challenge prompted alarm from Redditors who said they were a “little freaked out” and “startled” by it. One user even said they had a “mild jump scare.”

Simply titled: “Find my daughter,” the picture shows a massive beach rock in front of trees and a body of water. At first glance, there seems to be no one in the photo.

Without zooming in, it’s almost possible. We’ve linked to a high-resolution version here so you can have a good rummage around.

The unusual outcrop fooled people. “I spent more time trying to uncover the scale of the picture than finding her,” writes one Redditor. “I have to say I thought it was a huge mountain, and when I saw her face, I actually gasped. This was a great one.”

The parent who posted the photos says they are is a long-time fan of the “Find the Sniper” subreddit, and when they realized there was a small hole in the rock, they saw “great potential.”

The parent also revealed that the photo was taken in the Bay of Islands, New Zealand, a beauty spot on the east coast of the Far North District of the North Island of New Zealand.

Answer

As previously mentioned, there is a face looking back at the camera hidden in the tidal rock. It is a tiny face taking up just a fraction of the rock face.

