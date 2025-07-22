Can You Find the Girl in This Photo of a Rocky Beach?

Matt Growcoot
A large, dark, jagged volcanic rock formation sits outdoors, with trees and cloudy sky visible in the background.
Somewhere in this rock face, there is a person. | Snzzyman / Reddit

A parent took to the ‘Find the Sniper’ subreddit with a fiendishly difficult task, asking Redditors if they can find their daughter in a photo.

The tough challenge prompted alarm from Redditors who said they were a “little freaked out” and “startled” by it. One user even said they had a “mild jump scare.”

Simply titled: “Find my daughter,” the picture shows a massive beach rock in front of trees and a body of water. At first glance, there seems to be no one in the photo.

Without zooming in, it’s almost possible. We’ve linked to a high-resolution version here so you can have a good rummage around.

The unusual outcrop fooled people. “I spent more time trying to uncover the scale of the picture than finding her,” writes one Redditor. “I have to say I thought it was a huge mountain, and when I saw her face, I actually gasped. This was a great one.”

The parent who posted the photos says they are is a long-time fan of the “Find the Sniper” subreddit, and when they realized there was a small hole in the rock, they saw “great potential.”

The parent also revealed that the photo was taken in the Bay of Islands, New Zealand, a beauty spot on the east coast of the Far North District of the North Island of New Zealand.

Answer

As previously mentioned, there is a face looking back at the camera hidden in the tidal rock. It is a tiny face taking up just a fraction of the rock face.

Large, rugged dark rock formation with green trees and cloudy sky in the background. A red circle highlights a small, camouflaged creature or object in a cavity on the rock’s surface near the center.
Circled in red, the daughter peeps out from an unusual hole in the rock face.
A rocky surface with a small opening reveals part of a person's face, including their eyes and mouth, peeking through a hole in the rock.
Some Redditors got a scare when they spotted the face looking back at them.

PetaPixel has previously featured numerous other Can you find challenges. Last month, we spoke to pro photographer Inger Vandyke, who has traveled to remote areas of the world capturing incredible photos. But her most famous image is of a snow leopard, where you can’t even see the subject.

Leopards are famously hard to spot. Hemant Dabi took a photo of an incredibly well-camouflaged leopard in India a few years ago.

