Czech President Turns Sports Photographer at Grand Prix

Matt Growcoot
Two men with cameras, one with a large telephoto lens, review photos outdoors near a racetrack during a MotoGP event. A "WARM UP LAP" graphic is displayed at the top of the image.
President Petr Pavel arrived at the Czech Grand Prix unofficially just so he could shoot some photos and soak up the atmosphere. | MotoGP

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, rocked up to a Grand Prix this weekend on a motorcycle sporting a camera and telephoto lens so he could capture the action.

Pavel, who was not on official duty, was spotted trackside operating a Canon R5 capturing photos of the MotoGP race that was held in Brno this weekend.

According to local reports, Pavel arrived unexpectedly and moved around the track with his camera. He also visited the VIP area where he sat on one of the prototype motorcycles.

“The President of the Republic is attending the Grand Prix as part of his private activities. This is not an official visit,” the president’s spokesman Filip Platoš tells tells Novinky.cz. .

“We were pleased with the visit of the President and we appreciate it. The President toured the facilities of the Grand Prix organization. Given the President’s interest in photography, the championship promoter was happy to accommodate his wish to become familiar with the work of photographers at the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic,” says Petr Boháč, a spokesman for the Brno Automotodrom.

Presidential Photographer

Pavel has form for attending motorsports events with his camera, having attended the 2025 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Pavel was there to support Czech pilots but is also a fan of the sport — even electing to camp like a regular spectator. The photos he took there were later exhibited at the National Technical Museum in Prague.

“Motorsport is a fascinating world and I am glad that I can not only watch it, but also record it in some way and share it with others. I hope that my photographs will bring the beauty and challenge of this legendary race closer to the audience,” Pavel said at the launch of the exhibit in March.

Pavel is not the only politician to have shown an interest in the other side of the camera. U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt is believed to have been interested in the art of photography, and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan sometimes shares some of his photos on official channels.

Last year, PetaPixel put together a list of celebrities you might not know are into photography.

, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Iconic Photographs With Their Subjects Removed
BRNO Dehumidifying Caps Helps Keep Sharpness In and Fungus Out
Scrumptious Recipes Turned Into Colorful Photos of Floating Ingredients
ZEISS Apologizes for Ariel Photoshoot After Social Media Backlash
Discussion