Imagen Now Works on Video With AI-Powered Frame-By-Frame Color Correction

Imagen, the AI-driven editing platform best known for its photography tools, is bringing its cutting-edge technology to video editing. The company announced the public beta launch of Imagen for Video, which offers AI-powered, frame-by-frame color correction.

Following its success in the photography market, where Imagen has streamlined editing for over 100,000 photographers, processing more than one billion images since its launch in 2020, the company has set its sights on the video editing landscape. With Imagen for Video, the company aims to tackle one of the most technical and time-consuming aspects of video post-production: achieving consistent, professional color grading across multiple sequences and varying lighting conditions.

AI Assistant for Video Editors

The Imagen for Video public beta introduces fully automated color correction, allowing video editors to bypass the tedious, manual work typically done with tools like DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere. Editors can now apply intelligent color adjustments, including lighting, contrast, tone, and exposure, across each frame, ensuring a cohesive look that’s optimized for various settings, from brightly lit outdoor scenes to the dim ambiance of indoor receptions.

“We’ve helped 100,000 photographers save hundreds of thousands of hours,” says Yotam Gil, co-founder and CEO of Imagen. “Now, we’re doing the same for videographers, starting with one of the hardest parts of the process: achieving a consistent, professional look across different lighting conditions and several sequences.”

A New Frontier in Video Editing

With its expansion into video, Imagen aims to significantly reduce the time spent on post-production tasks. As the video editing software market is expected to reach $4.76 billion in the coming years, Imagen’s entry into the space comes at an opportune moment. The addition of an AI assistant to the workflow marks a potential shift toward more intelligent, time-efficient editing processes.

As of now, the color correction feature is fully integrated into Adobe Premiere, but Imagen plans to expand it further. The next step in their development pipeline is the launch of sequence building, which will allow the platform to automatically organize and select video clips based on creative input. This feature, currently in final development, promises to streamline the video editing process even more.

“From outdoor ceremonies to candlelit receptions, video editors often struggle to create a cohesive visual tone. By selecting a preferred style profile, Imagen analyzes each frame and applies intelligent, personalized color correction, adjusting lighting, contrast, tone, and exposure automatically. The result is fast, consistent, professional-grade output without manual work using tools like DaVinci Resolve or Adobe Premiere,” Imagen says.

Imagen for Video Is Available Now in Beta

Imagen for Video is available now in beta. During the beta period, it is entirely free to download and use.

Image credits:Imagen