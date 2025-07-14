Trump Stays in Team Group Photo After Club World Cup Final

After winning the Club World Cup last night in New Jersey, London-based soccer side Chelsea FC found themselves with an unexpected figure alongside them for their winning photo: President Donald J. Trump.

Trump was presenting the trophy, along with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, to Chelsea’s captain Reece James. But while Infantino exited the stage and gestured for Trump to come with him, Trump decided to stay for the photo opportunity, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Cole Parlmer and Marc Cucurella, as the ecstatic team lifted the trophy and celebrated.

One or two of the players, including the aforementioned Palmer, seemed baffled that the 45th and 47th president was standing next to them during their moment of triumph.

THEY DID IT! 💙@ChelseaFC lift the FIFA Club World Cup! CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD 🏆 GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #CHEPSG pic.twitter.com/44SgOhV7n7 — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 13, 2025

This is not AI. This is a real picture. pic.twitter.com/LjOw1xsQqg — CFChris. (@EmenaIo) July 13, 2025

Chelsea’s captain James later told the BBC that there was confusion on the stage when Trump decided to stay standing with the player after handing over the trophy.

“They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay,” James says. “He just congratulated me and the team for lifting the trophy and told us to enjoy the moment.”

Palmer, who netted twice for the Blues in their 3-0 win over Paris-Saint Germain, says: “I knew he was going to be here, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes.”

The Club World Cup is something of a warmup for when the U.S. co-hosts the World Cup next year along with Mexico and Canada. Just like the Club World Cup, the final of the World Cup will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Online commenters pondered whether Trump would also gatecrash the winner’s podium in that final. He will be hoping for a home win, but the USMNT are currently the joint tenth favorite to win the tournament, along with Uruguay, according to bookmakers.

Image credits: DAZN