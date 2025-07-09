Apple’s CEO Tim Cook to Take Over Company’s Design Team This Year

Apple has announced a major corporate shakeup, with chief operating officer (COO) Jeff Williams leaving his post later this month. Once Williams fully retires late this year, Apple’s chief executive officer (CEO), Tim Cook, will take over Apple’s design team, a significant shift for the Cupertino-based tech company.

Jeff Williams will hand over the COO reins to longtime Apple employee Sabih Khan, who is currently the company’s senior vice president of Operations. Khan has worked at Apple for 30 years and joined the executive team in 2019. Khan has helmed Apple’s global supply chain for the past six years, responsible for product quality, planning, manufacturing, logistics, and Apple’s supplier responsibility programs. Khan has also been involved in Apple’s environmental initiatives, ensuring that it works alongside suppliers that can help Apple meet its ambitious environmental targets.

Williams has been at Apple for nearly 30 years himself. Throughout his tenure at Apple, he played a vital role in the launch of the company’s iconic iPod and iPhone programs. Williams also led Apple’s Watch program and the company’s health program. Apple says that for “the past several years, Williams has also overseen Apple’s industry-leading design team.”

“I have a deep love for Apple. Working with all of the amazing people at this company has been a privilege of a lifetime, and I can’t thank Tim enough for the opportunity, his inspirational leadership, and our friendship over the years,” Williams says. “June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry. Beginning next year, I plan to spend more time with friends and family, including five grandchildren and counting. I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Sabih for 27 years and I think he’s the most talented operations executive on the planet. I have tremendous confidence in Apple’s future under his leadership in this role.”

“Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication,” Tim Cook adds. “I am and will always be beyond grateful for his numerous contributions to Apple over the years and his loyal friendship. Jeff’s true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he’s created and, while he’ll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands.”

Of Williams’ replacement, Khan, Cook describes him as a “brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain.”

Cook says Khan has helped Apple implement industry-leading manufacturing technologies and spearheaded Apple’s United States manufacturing expansions in recent years.

Khan has “helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges,” Cook adds. Khan has also been instrumental in Apple reducing its carbon footprint by “more than 60 percent.”

“Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer,” Cook concludes.

Once Williams entirely departs Apple later this year, the design team that has been answering to him will answer to Cook. This is a significant change at Apple, as its design operations are integral to the company’s past and future successes. Arguably, no tech company’s brand identity and value are as closely tied to design and aesthetics as Apple’s.

The move comes amid Apple’s complete overhaul of its operating systems, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, WatchOS 26, tvOS 26, and macOS 26, all of which will feature a unified “liquid glass” design and interface when they launch later this year. So far, the feedback for the beta releases has been less than stellar. Cook is about to take over an Apple design team that is under considerable pressure in a highly challenging economic environment. Apple’s stock price is down nearly 14% so far this year.

Image credits: Apple