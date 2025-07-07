Photographer Hurts British GP Winner Lando Norris Amid F1 Celebrations

After winning the British Grand Prix yesterday, McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was hurt when a photographer fell off the fence he was standing on, resulting in a cut to Norris’s face.

The live feed captured the melee as Norris was walking over to fans who had invaded the Silverstone track — a post-race tradition which is allowed — but a black screen had been put up on the pit lane wall, preventing the fans from seeing their heroes.

omg lando got hit in the eye when he was on his way to greet fans??? hope its nothing serious pic.twitter.com/qv0rFgPwQC — clara (@leclercsletters) July 6, 2025

Brit Norris was presumably walking up to the pit wall so he could be embraced by his home fans, something nine-time winner of the British GP Lewis Hamilton has done many times. But as photographers and personnel were standing on the wall, the black screen they were holding on to suddenly gave way, and a photographer fell on Norris, who was standing directly below.

The photographer immediately raised his hand in apology, but Norris held his face in discomfort and later revealed that the trophy he was holding had cut his nose. McLaren later confirmed that the driver was okay and he joked about it later on. Nevertheless, the incident cut his celebrations short.

The knock on effect meant the trophy hit and cut his nose pic.twitter.com/Nk2TZ64WXw — Tam ⁴ (@F1Tami) July 6, 2025

Criticism for the Organizers

The incident put a dampener on what was otherwise a triumphant event that saw half a million people attend over the course of the weekend. There was criticism for the black drapes attached to the fence, which appear to have been put up by overly officious organizers.

“I think what Formula 1 has done here, to put a black, dark out blind to stop them [the fans] from seeing their heroes, stop them from seeing the teams they love and adore, I think it’s really poor,” racing driver Sam Bird tells the BBC.

“These fans have paid hundreds and hundreds of pounds to see this event. Let them see what they want to see. We haven’t seen this in the past. Last year, when Lewis Hamilton won, we saw crowd surfing, et cetera, that’s what the fans want to see. I’m disappointed in Formula 1.”

It’s not the first time an F1 scuffle has resulted in cuts and bruises, back in 2022 a security guard slapped F1 photographer Mark Thompson which resulted in a bust lip.