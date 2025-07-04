New Exhibit Showcases Experimental Color Photography

Today, the Mad Hatter Gallery in Las Cruces opens “Trichromatic Vision,” a new solo photography exhibit by artist Bill Morée that blends experimental technique with a deep inquiry into human perception. Known for his work in political and documentary photography, Morée’s latest project represents a shift, both geographic and artistic, toward a more introspective and sensory-focused exploration of image-making.

As reported by KFOX14/CBS4 News, the exhibit features a series of “trichromographs,” photographs created using a lighting and exposure method that Morée developed himself. Drawing on the additive color process used in early color photography, these images manipulate the red, green, and blue channels to explore how the human eye perceives color and form. The result is a visually striking series of prints that challenge viewers to reconsider the mechanics of seeing.

“The photos are meant to explore the physiological aspects of human visual perception,” Morée explains. “I developed this work and this technique since moving to southern New Mexico in response to our times and living here.”

A New Chapter in an Established Career

While “Trichromatic Vision” marks a departure from Morée’s best-known body of work, it is by no means his first foray into visually persuasive storytelling. For decades, Morée has been behind the lens of some of the most impactful political campaigns in the United States, capturing candid moments with presidents and candidates including Barack Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bill Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden. His work has appeared in campaign literature and broadcast ads, often shot on location in the hometowns and communities of political figures across 49 states.

He has also provided photographic support for progressive organizations such as Emily’s List, the American Wind Energy Association, and the AFL-CIO, using imagery to connect policy and advocacy with personal stories on the ground. From get-out-the-vote efforts in North Dakota’s tribal lands to campaigns for renewable energy, Morée has long operated at the intersection of photography and public purpose, with an emphasis on psychology and thoughtfulness.

Southern New Mexico as Muse

Though Morée maintains a base in Washington, D.C., it is his home in the Black Range Mountains of southern New Mexico that inspired this latest project. The region’s vivid light and wide-open visual field have clearly shaped his work in Trichromatic Vision, infusing the images with both clarity and abstraction. There’s a sense of visual experimentation here that’s both regional and universal, grounding the technical process in the textures and tones of the Southwest.

Las Cruces, with its growing reputation as a hub for arts and innovation, provides an ideal setting for the debut of this new body of work. The Mad Hatter Gallery, known for championing both emerging and established artists with unique voices, offers a fitting platform for Morée’s latest evolution.

The Art of Seeing

At its core, “Trichromatic Vision” is a meditation on how we see, and perhaps, how we interpret what we see. It invites viewers to engage not just with the subject of the photographs, but with the process of perception itself. In an age where the line between image and reality is increasingly blurred, Morée’s work reminds us of the complex relationship between light, color, and meaning.

Whether you’re familiar with Bill Morée’s political work or discovering his art for the first time, “Trichromatic Vision” offers a thoughtful and visually arresting experience. For Las Cruces and the region’s creative community, the exhibit, on display until August 9, adds a fresh and thought-provoking voice to the summer arts calendar, one that explores the science of sight while opening the door to new ways of seeing.

