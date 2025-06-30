Trump Says Group of ‘Very Wealthy People’ Will Buy TikTok

Jeremy Gray

A hand holds a smartphone displaying the TikTok logo, with a blurred image of a man’s side profile in front of an American flag in the background.

United States President Donald Trump said during a Fox News interview on Sunday, June 29, that he had identified a group of “very wealthy people” to buy the social media app TikTok.

This news, reported by Reuters, comes after President Trump has repeatedly given TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, additional time to comply with a TikTok divest-or-ban law that Congress overwhelmingly passed with bipartisan support last year. The law then held up against appeal in U.S. Federal court and at the United States Supreme Court.

During Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” President Trump said he is developing a TikTok deal that would likely require the Chinese government’s approval. Trump went one step further, suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping would likely approve the deal.

As for precisely who the group of “very wealthy people” lining up to buy TikTok are, President Trump played that card close to the vest, teasing that he will reveal their mysterious identities in “about two weeks.”

This is not the first time a deal for TikTok has made significant progress. This spring, a deal to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to a U.S.-based owner was reportedly in the works, but it fell through after China rejected it following President Trump’s announcement of significant tariffs against Chinese goods. The U.S. and China announced a new trade agreement last week.

While the TikTok ban law came into existence after Trump’s demands during his first administration, he now credits the app for helping him return to the White House. The President has given TikTok multiple crucial lifelines since returning to the Oval Office in January. ByteDance currently has until September to find a buyer for TikTok to comply with U.S. law. However, given that the TikTok ban has been pushed back three times since Trump took office, it is difficult to predict if the clock running out on TikTok would actually matter or if yet another extension would be in the offing.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

, , ,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A close-up of a phone displaying the TikTok logo in white on a dark background. In the blurred background, there is an indistinct image of a person wearing a suit and red tie. Trump Gives TikTok Yet Another Lifeline
tiktok-usa Microsoft in Contention to Buy TikTok, According to Trump
tiktok-usa Amazon Makes ‘Last-Minute Bid’ to Buy TikTok as US Deadline Looms
A smartphone displays the TikTok logo on its screen. In the blurred background, a person in a suit with a red tie is visible. Trump Says US Might Buy TikTok With Sovereign Wealth Fund
Discussion