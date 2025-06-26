Vivo’s X200 FE Smartphone is a Smaller Flagship Alternative

Vivo is bringing its new X200 FE smartphone to select global markets, putting flagship-level specs into a smaller form factor. While it is part of the X200 series, the FE borrows elements from different models rather than a slimmed-down version of the X200 Pro or Ultra.

The phone will have Zeiss branding through the same collaborative imaging system Vivo’s other models have. That means certain shooting modes and other settings will carry over from the Pro and Ultra, though the broader specs indicate the X200 FE will lean a little more toward the mid-range.

Smaller Size

A 6.31-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display (2640 x 1216) makes this smaller than the other X200 models, and more in line with the Vivo S30 Pro Mini launched in China in May 2025. To a large degree, the X200 FE is a rehash of that phone, sharing many of the internal components and product dimensions.

That includes the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, 12GB or 16GB of RAM and between 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The body has both IP68/69 dust and water resistance, giving it a high level of durability out of the box. Despite its slimmer frame, it sports a 6500mAh battery and supports 90W charging, so it shouldn’t take long to recharge.

Triple Camera Layout

The rear camera array has three cameras. The 50-megapixel main (23mm equivalent) will use the Sony IMX921 image sensor with f/1.9 aperture, while the 50-megapixel “Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera (70mm equivalent) with a periscope design will use the IMX882 with an f/2.65 aperture. The 8-megapixel ultra-wide will have a cropped 108-degree field of view (from 120-degrees). Rounding things out is a 50-megapixel camera in the front.

Neither the X200 Pro nor Ultra utilized these rear camera sensors, so final output will likely differ on the FE compared to those two. That’s also likely with the telephoto camera, which used a Samsung HP9 sensor in those two models rather than the Sony one equipped here. Vivo claims this one can do up to 100x zoom with the ability to “capture distant subjects with impressive detail” but we’ll have to see once we review the phone.

The software side will apparently offer many of the same special modes, like Stage, Telephoto Landscape Night Mode, and ZEISS Multifocal Portrait. The idea is to enable users to capture action shots through the right modes and onboard software computation. Landscape Night Mode will be more oriented toward landscapes that might otherwise be tougher to capture clearly without some software help. Zeiss’ presence in Portrait mode looks to continue as it has on other Vivo models.

The same Street Photography mode introduced in the X200 Pro and Ultra will be available here, while a newer one called Classic Negative Film Style tries to deliver a more retro analog look through custom filters like Positive Film, Classic Negative, and Clear Blue to emulate older film styles and spur “storytelling” in user images.

AI Infusion

Google Gemini looks to play a bigger role in the X200 FE in much the same way it already does with other Android phones. Features like Circle to Search, AI Captions, Live Text, and AI Screen Translation all apply, and that’s on top of the photo editing features already available within Google Photos.

Vivo’s Funtouch OS will continue as the Android overlay, though it’s unlikely it will see any big changes unless they’re pushed onto the flagship siblings first. Vivo will offer a variety of AI editing tools within its own Gallery app, like Reflection Erase, Magic Move, Image Expander, and Four Seasons Portrait, among others.

Pricing and Availability

Vivo didn’t say when the X200 FE would come to market, but when it does it will be available in four colors: Yellow Glow, Black Luxe, Blue Breeze, and Pink Vibe. Based on current conversion rates, its pricing will be between $450 and $600.