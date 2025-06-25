The 25 Finalists of the Wellcome Photography Prize Where Each Winner Receives $13,500

The Wellcome Photography Prize has unveiled its Top 25 entries, selected for the 2025 edition of the awards. The competition showcases powerful images that capture urgent global health challenges.

There are three awards: Striking Solo Photography; A Storytelling Series; and The Marvels of Scientific and Medical Imaging. Each photographer who tops these categories will receive $10,000 ($13,600), with all other finalists getting $1,000 (1,360).

This year’s image-makers explore subjects at all scales of life: from the first non-invasive image of microplastics beneath the skin, and surprisingly beautiful pollution particles collected from Brixton in South London, to the remote Peruvian Andes, where Indigenous farmers are blending ancestral knowledge with modern science to address water contamination.

Formerly known as the Wellcome Image Awards, the Wellcome Photography Prize has a 28-year legacy of championing image-makers who bring health, science, and medicine to life. The prize is open to all, and this year received submissions from over 100 countries, offering a breadth of perspectives from around the world. The Top 25 entries feature over 30 individuals from 18 countries, spanning Bangladesh, Brazil, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Myanmar, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Uganda, the UK, the US, and beyond.

Striking Solo Photography

A Storytelling Series

The Marvels of Scientific and Medical Imaging

Based in London, England, Wellcome is a museum and library that “supports science to solve the urgent health challenges facing everyone.” The Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 exhibition will be held at the Francis Crick Institute in London from July 17 to October 18. More info here.