The Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 Announces its Three Winners

Matt Growcoot
A triptych: Left shows a microscopic close-up of spiky blue-green crystals; center features two people arranging food on a rooftop with a vivid landscape backdrop; right is abstract art of a person in a flowing red dress.
Photo credit: Steve Gschmeissner, Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, and Sujata Setia.

The winners of the 2025 Wellcome Photography Prize have been unveiled at a ceremony held at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

Three photographers, UK-based artist Sujata Setia, Bangladeshi documentary and street photographer Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, and UK-based electron microscopy specialist and science photographer Steve Gschmeissner, have each been awarded a £10,000 ($13,500) prize.

“The winning images reflect how science and health shape people’s lives in complex and deeply personal ways, from the hidden toll of domestic abuse to the everyday realities of climate migration, to the microscopic processes that underpin heart disease,” Wellcome, a charitable foundation focused on health research, says per a press release.

The Winners

Mithail Afrige Chowdhury was awarded the Striking Solo Photography prize for Urban Travel, a deceptively gentle image of a mother and daughter on a rooftop picnic in Dhaka. With few parks left in the city due to rapid urbanisation, this staged moment, a simple attempt to give a child a taste of nature, becomes an act of resilience. Nearly half of Dhaka’s population today are climate migrants, displaced by increasingly extreme weather, and Chowdhury’s work highlights the everyday consequences of these shifts: the loss of green space, of childhood rituals, of breath. The photograph is tender, composed, and yet filled with tension, a portrait of care and adaptation under invisible pressures.

Two people have a picnic on a rooftop, sitting on a blanket with food and books. Behind them is a large tapestry with a colorful nature scene, and city buildings are visible in the background.
In ‘Urban Travel’, Mithail Afrige Chowdhury captures a rooftop in Dhaka, where close to half of the population are climate migrants. Here, a mother stages a picnic for her daughter who longs to experience nature — a quiet act of resistance and imagination. Winner of the Striking Solo Photography category. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025

The winner of The Marvels of Scientific and Medical Imaging was announced as Steve Gschmeissner, whose electron microscopy image Cholesterol in the Liver reveals cholesterol crystals (shown in blue) forming inside lipid-laden liver cells (purple). These microscopic shifts, invisible to the naked eye, can have deadly consequences: when cholesterol hardens from liquid to crystal, it damages blood vessels and contributes to heart disease and strokes. Gschmeissner’s colourised SEM image transforms this biological process into something visually striking, part data, part artwork. With a career spanning over four decades, and more than 10,000 images published in scientific journals, stamp collections, fashion collaborations, and music albums, his work exemplifies how imaging can bridge science and culture.

Colorized microscopic image showing needle-like blue and teal crystals growing inside a round, crater-like purple and pink surface, representing a close-up view of mineral or crystal formation.
In Cholesterol in the Liver, Steve Gschmeissner shows crystals forming inside cells, microscopic shapes with life-threatening consequences. Winner of The Marvels of Scientific and Medical Imaging category. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025

Sujata Setia was recognised for A Thousand Cuts, a deeply collaborative portrait project developed with survivors of domestic abuse within South Asian communities. Each image is a composite of personal testimony, visual symbolism, and traditional craft. Setia worked with the women and with the charity SHEWISE to create portraits that protected anonymity without erasing identity, applying the Indian paper-cutting technique sanjhi to overlay each photograph. The results are intimate, powerful reflections on generational trauma, silence, survival, and the politics of representation. From the account of a woman forced into marriage twice by her father and left with lasting PTSD, to a mother determined to break the cycle of violence for her daughter, the series captures how abuse can become ingrained and normalised, and how art can offer a means of reclaiming narrative.

A woman with long dark hair, partially covering her face, stands against a textured background. She wears an elaborate, layered red dress with wavy, cut-out patterns resembling flowing petals or fabric.
‘A thousand cuts’, 2023
By Sujata Setia
Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025
A woman in a red traditional outfit with a patterned dupatta stands barefoot against a mottled backdrop. Urdu text is overlaid across the image in red and black.
‘A thousand cuts’, 2023
By Sujata Setia. Winner of A Storytelling Series. Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025
A person in dark clothing stands against a neutral background, partially obscured by a swirling overlay of small, red elliptical shapes arranged in concentric circles.
‘A thousand cuts’, 2023
By Sujata Setia. Winner of A Storytelling Series. Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025
An abstract image featuring a portrait obscured by gold, leaf-shaped cutouts over a vivid red background, creating a textured and layered visual effect. The underlying figure is partially visible through the intricate pattern.
‘A thousand cuts’, 2023
By Sujata Setia. Winner of A Storytelling Series. Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025
A veiled figure stands against a gray backdrop, covered by a mesh-like white fabric adorned with numerous red teardrop shapes, and a large red cutout above the head, creating a dramatic and surreal appearance.
‘A thousand cuts’, 2023
By Sujata Setia. Winner of A Storytelling Series. Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025

The Finalists

Striking Solo Photography

Aerial view of a small house near a landscape with yellowish water blending into vivid orange and red, possibly due to pollution, with some trees and sparse grass surrounding the area.
In Beautiful Disaster, Alexandru Radu Popescu offers a different kind of landscape: a toxic lake in Romania, created by copper mine runoff, that has swallowed the former village of Geamăna. In 1977, 1,000 inhabitants were forcibly evacuated so that toxic waste could be stored there. Nonetheless, seen from above, it is eerily beautiful, with swirls of red and gold in poisoned water. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A dimly lit hallway with a closed door, illuminated by a bright, narrow beam of light streaming through the door's edge and casting a sharp L-shaped line on the dark wall and floor.
In ‘The Light Will Come’, Dora Grivopoulou captures shafts of coloured light emerging through an open door inside Dafi, a former psychiatric hospital in Athens. For Grivopoulou, the doorway is a threshold between confinement and freedom, and the light becomes a symbol of hope, something that transcends physical and psychological barriers. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A man in a white shirt and hat pumps water into yellow jerry cans at a hand water pump in a rural village, with children and brick buildings in the background under a blue sky.
In ‘Musa’, Marijn Fidder documents a man in Uganda who contracted polio as a child. His story, told in his own words, reframes the lived experience of disability and his right to be seen. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A young man with a leg amputation sits on a low ledge, smiling joyfully, holding a cricket bat. Cricket stumps, a ball, and a wooden crutch rest beside him against a textured wall.
‘Cricket is my emotions’, 2024
By Ziaul Huque
Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025
A group of people gathers around empty containers by a small well on cracked, parched earth, highlighting water scarcity in a drought-affected area.
Searching for Life by Sandipani Chattopadhyay takes us to a parched riverbed in West Bengal, where villagers dig through dry earth to collect the last traces of water. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A young person with light and dark patches of skin and curly hair sits in shallow water, looking up at the camera. They wear patterned swim trunks, and the background is rocky and dimly lit.
‘Pie-by-Sam’ 2024
By Reatile Moalusi
Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025
A monk in orange robes sits on a wooden floor, reading a book in soft sunlight surrounded by traditional pots and jars inside a dim, rustic room.
Resilience Artist by Pyaephyo Thetpaing shows a craftsman in Myanmar painting and carving using only his left foot, having lost his other limbs. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
An elderly person with gray hair wears a vibrant half-mask made of flowers and leaves on the left side of their face, gazing thoughtfully at the camera. They wear a red and black plaid shirt.
In ‘Transparent Curtains’, Oded Wagenstein captures Mordechai Zilberman sat wearing his late partner Aryeh’s clothes, holding a flower-decorated mask. After sixty years together, Aryeh’s death left Mordechai in deep grief. When he later moved into a nursing home, he concealed his sexuality out of fear of rejection. Part of a wider series exploring the experiences of LGBTQ+ elders, the image speaks to the profound loneliness and exclusion that can accompany old age, especially when seeking care and community. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A person lying on a bed with their shirt pulled up, exposing their stomach. Years from 2014 to 2022 are written in a pattern across their skin, and one hand is pulling down the waistband of their underwear.
In ‘Self, Five Years On,’ Georgie Wileman presents a stark self-portrait showing the surgical scars left by her battle with endometriosis, a condition that affects one in ten women and those assigned female at birth, yet remains underdiagnosed and underfunded. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A person with short hair stands confidently beside a tall wooden stool, wearing a sleeveless, open pinstripe vest and matching wide-leg pants. Their chest is partially exposed, displaying a top surgery scar and tattoos. The background is green.
‘Marks of majesty: Vanessa’, 2024
By Julia Comita and Stephanie Francis
Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025

A Storytelling Series

Several scuba divers swim around dome-shaped underwater structures on the ocean floor, with bubbles rising to the surface in the deep blue water. The scene suggests an underwater research or habitat site.
Giacomo d’Orlando’s Nemo’s Garden offers a vision of the future: the world’s first underwater greenhouse, where crops grow without soil and contain greater antioxidants than the same plants grown on land. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A woman in a long skirt stands by a wooden fence in a leafy garden. Next to her, several ultrasound images are spread out on a patterned surface, one highlighted by a beam of light.
‘The Loss Mother’s Stone’ by Nancy Borowick offers sensitive insight into the experience of stillbirth. Photographing mothers alongside objects that symbolise the children they lost, she creates space for stories that are rarely told. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
An elderly woman rests in a patterned armchair with her legs up, eyes closed, and a magazine on her lap. The cozy living room around her is filled with personal items, plants, and warm natural light.
In ‘I Spend 150 Hours Alone Each Week’, Madeleine Waller photographs her mother navigating daily life in rural Australia. Her portraits are full of stillness and tenderness, capturing daily rituals: a crossword, a walk to feed a retired racehorse, her quiet companionship with a house spider. Each image reflects the emotional depth of her attachment to home, to memory, and to her personal routines. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A person in a hat and jacket stands beside a narrow stream in a grassy mountain valley, with cloudy skies and distant snow-capped peaks in the background.
Many of the Prize’s photographers explore the profound consequences of climate change on health, while also documenting how people adapt with creativity and resilience. In ‘A Dream to Cure Water’, Ciril Jazbec follows Indigenous communities in the Peruvian Andes as they purify contaminated glacial runoff using aquatic plants and basic scientific tools. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025

The Marvels of Scientific and Medical Imaging

A highly magnified image of a plant flower bud shows a textured, rounded structure with tightly packed, bumpy surfaces, appearing grayish and intricate against a blurred background.
Organoids by Oliver Meckes and Nicole Ottawa presents lab-grown uterine tissue, tiny structures that may one day replace the need for animal testing. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
Abstract blue and white image resembling a circular shape with cloudy or speckled patterns, appearing like a textured watercolor or a stylized view of a planet or the moon.
In Brixton Road, Marina Vitaglione transforms London air pollution into ghostly cyanotypes, making the invisible tangible. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
Microscopic view of cross-sectioned plant cells stained blue and pink, forming a repeating floral-like pattern with circular arrangements and petal-like structures, surrounded by thin cell walls.
‘Blooming barrier’, 2024
By Lucy Holland
Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025
A magnified image of a blue, oval-shaped cell with clusters of small, bright orange-yellow dots scattered across its surface, set against a black background.
Jander Matos and Joaquim Nascimento’s Submarine Fever depicts a mosquito egg in vivid detail, highlighting how warming climates accelerate the spread of disease. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A brightly colored, textured sphere with intricate patterns is magnified under a microscope, appearing turquoise and red against a similarly patterned background.
‘Ice and Fire Chronics:
The Chagas Disease Invadee’, 2020
By Ingrid Augusto, Kildare Rocha de
Miranda and Vania da Silva Vieira
Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025
Microscopic image showing a cluster of turquoise cells surrounded by branching, black lines resembling neural or vascular structures on a white background.
In Microplastics in Mammalian Tissue, P. Stephen Patrick and Olumide Ogunlade reveal the first non-invasive image of plastic particles embedded in living tissue, captured using a pioneering photoacoustic laser technique. | Courtesy of Wellcome Photography Prize 2025
A brightly colored, glowing microscopic image of a mouse brain with distinct regions shown in neon blue, green, pink, and yellow against a black background, highlighting intricate neural structures.
‘From butterflies to humans’, 2023
By Amaia Alcalde Anton
Courtesy of Wellcome
Photography Prize 2025

At the ceremony in London, England, this evening, the winners were presented with their prize, with the remaining finalists each receiving a £1,000 ($1,350) prize, totaling £52,000 ($70,000) in awards. The top 25 entries are on display in the Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 exhibition, which is free and open to the public at the Francis Crick Institute, running from 17 July to 18 October 2025. More info here.

,
, ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A collage: Left, a microscope image of a textured spherical object; center, two people having a picnic on a rooftop with city buildings and a scenic backdrop; right, a man with medical electrodes and bandages on his head and arm. The 25 Finalists of the Wellcome Photography Prize Where Each Winner Receives $13,500
Be Wary of the Wellcome Photography Prize
This Photographer Has Elderly Couples Pose for Engagement-style Photos
Photo of Seals ‘Living’ in an Iceberg Wins Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020
Discussion