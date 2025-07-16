The Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 Announces its Three Winners

The winners of the 2025 Wellcome Photography Prize have been unveiled at a ceremony held at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

Three photographers, UK-based artist Sujata Setia, Bangladeshi documentary and street photographer Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, and UK-based electron microscopy specialist and science photographer Steve Gschmeissner, have each been awarded a £10,000 ($13,500) prize.

“The winning images reflect how science and health shape people’s lives in complex and deeply personal ways, from the hidden toll of domestic abuse to the everyday realities of climate migration, to the microscopic processes that underpin heart disease,” Wellcome, a charitable foundation focused on health research, says per a press release.

The Winners

Mithail Afrige Chowdhury was awarded the Striking Solo Photography prize for Urban Travel, a deceptively gentle image of a mother and daughter on a rooftop picnic in Dhaka. With few parks left in the city due to rapid urbanisation, this staged moment, a simple attempt to give a child a taste of nature, becomes an act of resilience. Nearly half of Dhaka’s population today are climate migrants, displaced by increasingly extreme weather, and Chowdhury’s work highlights the everyday consequences of these shifts: the loss of green space, of childhood rituals, of breath. The photograph is tender, composed, and yet filled with tension, a portrait of care and adaptation under invisible pressures.

The winner of The Marvels of Scientific and Medical Imaging was announced as Steve Gschmeissner, whose electron microscopy image Cholesterol in the Liver reveals cholesterol crystals (shown in blue) forming inside lipid-laden liver cells (purple). These microscopic shifts, invisible to the naked eye, can have deadly consequences: when cholesterol hardens from liquid to crystal, it damages blood vessels and contributes to heart disease and strokes. Gschmeissner’s colourised SEM image transforms this biological process into something visually striking, part data, part artwork. With a career spanning over four decades, and more than 10,000 images published in scientific journals, stamp collections, fashion collaborations, and music albums, his work exemplifies how imaging can bridge science and culture.

Sujata Setia was recognised for A Thousand Cuts, a deeply collaborative portrait project developed with survivors of domestic abuse within South Asian communities. Each image is a composite of personal testimony, visual symbolism, and traditional craft. Setia worked with the women and with the charity SHEWISE to create portraits that protected anonymity without erasing identity, applying the Indian paper-cutting technique sanjhi to overlay each photograph. The results are intimate, powerful reflections on generational trauma, silence, survival, and the politics of representation. From the account of a woman forced into marriage twice by her father and left with lasting PTSD, to a mother determined to break the cycle of violence for her daughter, the series captures how abuse can become ingrained and normalised, and how art can offer a means of reclaiming narrative.

The Finalists

Striking Solo Photography

A Storytelling Series

The Marvels of Scientific and Medical Imaging

At the ceremony in London, England, this evening, the winners were presented with their prize, with the remaining finalists each receiving a £1,000 ($1,350) prize, totaling £52,000 ($70,000) in awards. The top 25 entries are on display in the Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 exhibition, which is free and open to the public at the Francis Crick Institute, running from 17 July to 18 October 2025. More info here.