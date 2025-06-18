Ukrainian Photographer Maxim Dondyuk on Covering the Russo-Ukrainian War

Peter Levitan
Black and white photo of a bearded man with glasses and slicked-back hair, wearing a dark coat, standing outdoors in front of leafless trees.
Photographer Maxim Dondyuk. Photo by Sergey Anishchenko.

Maxim Dondyuk (b.1983, Ukraine), winner of the W. Eugene Smith Grant, is a research-based photographer and artist who combines fieldwork, historical inquiry, and personal reflections with the medium of photography, video, text, and archival materials.

His regular interests include history, memory, conflict, and their enduring impact. His recent projects examine the meanings of war, nuclear energy, and their impact on human perception.

His work has received international acclaim, marked by prestigious awards including the 2022 W. Eugene Smith Grant in Humanistic Photography, being named the International Photographer of the Year at the Lucie Awards, and becoming a finalist for the Prix Pictet Photography Prize.

His art has been exhibited worldwide, in venues such as the Musée d’Art Moderne in Paris, Somerset House in London, MAXXI National Museum of XXI Century Arts in Rome, the House of Lucie in Budapest, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum in Geneva, and L’Arsenal in Bastia.

Warning: The photos below contain graphic images of war. Viewer discretion is advised.

Peter Levitan: Congratulations on winning the W. Eugene Smith Fund Grant for your coverage of the Ukraine and Russian conflict. Given the nature of the award, do you see or feel a connection between your work and the documentary/editorial work of W. Eugene Smith? For example, his Minamata Japan series, which examined the human cost of mercury poisoning?

Maxim Dondyuk: Thank you for the congratulations. In fact, I received the award back in 2022 — it’s been two years since then, and a lot has changed. But I do feel a certain connection to Eugene Smith’s work. Primarily in how difficult it is to find publications willing to publish heavy, uncomfortable stories. Even during the war, I created a series that magazines refused to run — for example, one about a military hospital. They considered the images too harsh.

Today, everything revolves around breaking news. If a topic isn’t at the top of the headlines, no one is interested. It’s nearly impossible to make a living from documentary photography now — the profession is dying. And in that sense, I feel a kinship with Eugene Smith: you’re doing important, meaningful work, but it’s not wanted, and it’s not something you can survive on.

A soldier in camouflage gear and helmet stands in a muddy, snow-covered trench, holding a rifle and looking down, with bare branches visible on both sides.
The fighters of the Ukrainian army, the 30th brigade, carry service in their positions in the east of Ukraine.
A burned-out vehicle sits on a debris-strewn, smoke-filled road divided by a fence. A few people walk in the distance, and shadows cast by the railing and smoke suggest a recent destructive event.
The column of the Russian military equipment on the Pobedy Avenue, near the Beresteyska metro station in Kyiv, which was destroyed by the Ukrainian army, while those tried to break to Kyiv at 3am.
A large group of people crosses the debris of a destroyed bridge over a river, surrounded by leafless trees and cloudy skies, with damaged infrastructure in the background.
Evacuation of civilians from Irpin town, through a bridge destroyed by shelling. The bridge was destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to prevent the enemy from reaching Kyiv. On this day at 10 am women, children and the elderly were supposed to be evacuated from the town by trains, but the enemy blew up the railroad tracks, and so people were asked to move to another place, from where they should be picked up by buses for transportation to the Kyiv railway station. Irpin town, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 05.03.2022

You photographed the people and places in Ukraine during the first eight years of the Ukraine and Russian conflict. What were your editorial goals?

I didn’t set any specific editorial goals for myself. In most cases, I was photographing without assignments — I was documenting the war in my own country. Sometimes I worked with magazines, but that was very rare. I think it’s a bit of a misconception to view me as a photographer who fulfills traditional editorial tasks.

I made a conscious decision to stay in my country and document the war between Ukraine and Russia. Magazines reached out to me occasionally — because I speak the language, I know the terrain, I have connections. But I’m not the kind of photographer who comes in on assignment and leaves a week later. I did it because this is my country.

Three people help each other navigate rubble and debris beneath a destroyed concrete bridge, with broken sections hanging over a river. The scene appears cold and somber, suggesting recent destruction or conflict.
The military and volunteers help elderly people cross the blown-up bridge across the Irin River, through which residents are being evacuated to the city of Kyiv. Irpin city, Kyiv region, 12.03.2022
A person in military clothing stands by a broken window inside a damaged building, looking out at another heavily destroyed building across a snowy courtyard. Daylight streams through the large arched window.
Destroyed building of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration which was destroyed by air bomb. Kharkiv, 16.03.2022
A firefighter sprays water on a blazing fire inside a building at night, surrounded by thick smoke and burning debris. The intense flames illuminate the scene with an orange glow.
The largest market in Eastern Europe “Barabashovo”, located in Kharkiv, was attacked by Russian army. Due to the artillery shelling, a fire began on the market. Firefighters are trying to eliminate the fire. Kharkiv, 17.03.2022

How did you get access to the war zone and the agreement of the fighters?

Since 2014, following the revolution and the annexation of Crimea, I began actively documenting events – including the tragedy in Ilovaisk, where the Ukrainian army was encircled. Since then, I’ve built many connections and relationships, especially among the military. This helped me gain access to various places — not as a journalist, but as someone who had earned trust since 2014. But even with access, it wasn’t always possible to publish what I shot. Often, I was allowed to photograph but asked not to release the images for ethical reasons or safety concerns. That’s why not everything I’ve captured has been shown to the public or published in magazines.

A desolate, muddy area with scattered debris, fallen branches, plastic-wrapped items, and what appears to be a soldier lying on the ground among leafless trees under an overcast sky.
Former Russian positions near the village of Mala Rohan, which were destroyed by Ukrainian Army on March 25. Everywhere are the bodies of the killed Russian soldiers. 30.03.2022
Two people with bags stand beside a maroon car in front of heavily damaged, partially collapsed apartment buildings in a debris-strewn area, suggesting recent destruction or conflict.
The town of Borodyanka may have faced some the worst attacks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. A “ruined town” strewn with destroyed buildings and burnt armored vehicles. School buildings, homes and apartments in the town center were severely damaged as a result of air and ground strikes. On the photo an elderly couple collects things survived from in a bombed apartment and going to leave on a car. The town of Borodyanka, Kyiv region, 05.04.2022
An elderly person lies on the floor under a table in a cluttered, dimly lit kitchen with peeling wallpaper and scattered household items, suggesting a state of distress or neglect.
Because of the mortar shelling, two older women died, one in the threshold of the house, the other in the kitchen of her apartment. Bucha city, Kyiv region, 06.04.2022

Did photographing a war in your own country take an emotional toll on you? If so, how did you overcome that feeling to be an objective observer?

This question can be answered simply: this isn’t about photographing a war — this is the war. The war in my home. I lost my hometown. My parents lost everything and are now living as refugees in Europe. I lost everything too. I’ve been wounded several times. Many of my friends were killed. Others are still on the frontlines. Half of the country is soaked in blood. This isn’t a three-week assignment from an editorial office. I don’t have a home. My family doesn’t have a home. Many people I know have nothing left. Some lost their loved ones. This has changed me forever. Of course it affected me — how could it not?

As for “objectivity” — I don’t believe in it. Objectivity suggests detachment, coldness, And indifference. But how can you look at a dying person with indifference? There is no objectivity in my photography — and I’ve always made that clear. I am subjective, just like any photographer or journalist, no matter what they claim. Everyone has their own context, their biography, emotions, and attachments. All of that shapes how they see and capture what’s happening. Objectivity is defended by those who feel nothing while they work — or by those who don’t want to take a side. But I am on a side. This is my country, my people, my pain. I’m not traveling to a foreign war I have no connection to, in a country whose language I don’t even speak.

Aerial view of a helicopter crash site in a green field, with debris and helicopter parts scattered in a circular pattern around the impact area.
Debris of a burned helicopter in Mala Rohan’ village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, 15 May 2022
Four people in white hazmat suits carry a body bag through a forested area, while another person in camouflage gear walks beside them. Police tape is visible among the trees in the background.
During the exhumation of mass graves in the forests near Izyum, a mass grave with 17 Ukrainian soldiers was found. 16.09.2922 Izum, Kharkiv regio
Four soldiers in camouflage walk along a muddy dirt road carrying a large white cross, with a military truck and trees in the background under a bright sky.
Vlg. Bohorodychne, Kharkiv region. Soldiers of the 41st Battalion of the Ukrainian army, go to set up a cross in the woods, where seven of their fellow service members were ambushed by a reconnaissance group of the Russian army and killed on June 5. 30.09.2022

How did you get the photographs out into the country, into your society, and beyond?

I don’t actively distribute my photographs — I document history. I have a website, I’m working on a photo book, and I organize exhibitions. Sometimes magazines publish my work if they’re genuinely interested in it. But around 90% of my archive remains unpublished. Most of these images will likely appear in the book or be shown in exhibitions. Some are shared on Instagram — for those to whom it matters. But I’m not aiming for mass distribution. For me, what matters more is documenting the story. I’m not a fan of the internet, I don’t use social media personally, and I don’t send my photos out to magazines. If a magazine is interested, they’ll reach out — but I don’t pitch my work myself.

A missile embedded upright in the ground among tall pine trees in a forest, with scattered dry leaves and pine needles covering the forest floor.
Yampil, Donetsk region. The tail part of the missile in the forest. 09.10.2022
Three medical professionals wearing masks and gowns attend to a patient lying in a hospital bed under dramatic lighting, focusing on the patient's exposed chest and arm during a procedure or examination.
Operating room where doctors remove fragments and bullets from the wounded soldiers of the Ukrainian army. This is the main military hospital that covers three directions – Mariupol, Donetsk and Kherson. The most severe wounded soldiers are sent here to provide first care, to stabilize their heath conditions, and after to move them through the other military hospitals. Military hospital in Zaporizhia, 20.04.2022
A person firing a large, tripod-mounted weapon at night, producing a bright flash and cloud of smoke from the barrel. The intense light illuminates the ground and nearby branches.
A member of the 28th Brigade’s anti-tank platoon, call sign Kadet, fights on the front lines with an SPG-9, a tripod-mounted man-portable, 73 millimeter caliber recoilless gun developed by the Soviet Union. A few hours ago there was a radio interception about a possible enemy offensive in this area.
Bakhmut area, March 2023.

Can a conflict photographer who drops into the war zone from another country, often for a short period of time, capture the true human toll and magnitude of the events on the ground?

For me, the answer is clear — no. Because they can’t truly feel or experience that suffering. They may not know the language, may not understand the context, or be aware of the history. They might stay for three days or three weeks, then move on to another war, spend some time there, take beautiful shots, and go back home. And often those images are just compositions — the kind that win World Press Photo awards.

But what do they really convey? Horror? Yes. Despair? Sometimes. But do they capture the essence, the atmosphere, the internal state? Most often — no. And not because the photographer is bad, but because they’re an outsider. They came, got their dose of adrenaline, and left. It’s closer to war tourism.

I’m convinced that only local photographers can truly convey the reality of a conflict, the depth of a tragedy. That’s why I’ve never gone — and never plan to go — to photograph wars in other countries.

A soldier wearing a helmet and dark clothing sits with a bandaged shoulder, looking down somberly as another person, mostly in shadow, rests a comforting hand on his arm. The scene is dimly lit, suggesting a tense atmosphere.
A U.S. M113A4 Armored Medical Evacuation Vehicle evacuates a wounded man from the front lines during an attempted Russian takeover.
The Bakhmut area, March 2023.
A soldier in camouflage gear and helmet fires a weapon from behind a barricade of logs and dirt in a trench, with debris and splinters flying in the air, surrounded by leafless trees.
A sniper, whose call sign is Student, fires at the enemy during combat at one of the zero positions of the 28th Brigade.
Bakhmut area, March 2023.

You can find more of Maxim’s work and connect with him on his website.

About the author: Peter Levitan began life as a professional photographer in San Francisco. He moved into a global advertising and Internet start-up career. Peter photographs people around the world using a portable studio. This is his excuse to travel and meet people.

About the author: All photographs, except where otherwise noted, by Maxim Dondyuk

, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
The Winners of the PA2F Environmental Photography Awards 2021
Irina Werning photography The Winner of This Year’s W. Eugene Smith $30,000 Photography Grant
Photographers to Follow on Instagram: November 12, 2021
The Royal Photographic Society Unveils its 2021 Award Winners
Discussion