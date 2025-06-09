‘Snap & Grab’ is an Upcoming Photo-Based Heist Video Game

Developed by No Goblin and published by Annapurna Interactive, “Snap & Grab” is an upcoming puzzle game that puts the player in control of a fashion photographer who uses her access to high-profile locations to plan and execute heists.

“Explore a puzzle adventure world where any photo you take could be the key to cool crime success. Travel to exotic locations, photograph treasures and reveal threats, then combine your photos in unique ways to create a rad heist plan,” No Goblin writes.

Players control Nifty Nevada, who is described as “the world’s most famous fashion photographer.” She is also the mastermind behind a series of unsolved heists. She keeps her hands clean by only planning the robberies and never getting her own hands dirty. To do so, she scouts locations and photographs them before handing off the plans to her team.

A video game interface shows a mission board with the "Apartment Master Key" circled in red. Notes mention it is "frozen in statue" and "Eric Pope's favorite." A character adds the key to their plan. Neon colors and palm trees are visible.

“As Nifty, you’ll travel to exclusive and exotic locations, using your fashion photographer skills to take pictures of anything and everything you want to steal – as well as any complications or threats in the way,” the developers explain. “Then, instead of committing any crimes yourself, assemble your photos to plan the perfect heist for your crew to execute!”

A video game screenshot shows a kitchen with tables covered in food, including donuts, fries, and hot dogs. The screen highlights "Pile of Hot Dogs" and prompts the player to snap a messy food photo.

Taking photos for record-keeping purposes isn’t new to video games, but the premise No Goblin puts forth here is unique. Players will take photos of threats, opportunities, and treasures in the locations Nevada visits and then use the photos they take to plan and execute a heist. Once completed, stolen items — which include paintings, statues, pets, and robot butlers — can be placed in Nevada’s luxury apartment, turning it into her own personal museum.

No Goblin didn’t stop there either. As expected, there is a detective on Nevada’s case who attempts to capture the one behind the series of robberies. However, the developers added a wrinkle.

A vibrant heist planning screen from a video game shows a blue blueprint with photos of characters, food, and locations connected by lines. A purple-gloved hand points at the board. City lights and a window are in the background.

“Experience a love story for the ages! Detective Rio Rivers has bet her career on the capture of the elusive mastermind behind this string of wild burglaries. Will the famous photographer stay one step ahead of the bumbling INTERPOL detective, or will her next heist be one step too far?”

“Snap & Grab” is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam and is expected to release in 2026 (an exact release window was not announced at the time of publication).

