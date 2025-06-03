Photography Beats AI: Kesha Swaps Single Art After Backlash

Matt Growcoot
A pile of luxury handbags in various shades of brown and tan lies on a city street. Each bag has the word "DELUSIONAL" boldly spray-painted in black across the front.
The original cover for Kesha’s single Delusional. Fans disliked it because it was AI-generated.

After receiving backlash over her decision to use AI imagery in her single art, pop star Kesha has backtracked and turned to a photographer instead.

Kesha revealed her single Delusional in November last year with a picture of a pile of bags on a dirty street. However, fans quickly noticed that the image was AI-generated, largely due to the machine’s inability to correctly spell “Delusional”.

A brown designer handbag with the word "DELLUSONAL" spray-painted in black letters across the front.
The AI made comically bad attempts at spelling “Delusional.”

“As a visual artist I’m offended, someone who is privileged enough to afford designers using AI to save a bunch of bucks is truly a decline of creativity,” writes one fan account amid a sea of complaints over the single art.

The single, released on November 29, was released and contained the controversial AI image which was uploaded to YouTube where it received yet more complaints.

“Lovely song wish there wasn’t AI,” writes one commenter. “Kesha we love you, we just wish you’d change the AI cover art, support real artists please,” writes another.

But recently the pop star, best known for her early 2010s songs Timber and TiK ToK, had a change of heart, acknowledging the backlash, and turning back to the tried and tested method of using photography for single art.

“When making the single art for my song Delusional, I wanted to make the point that it’s DELUSIONAL that the world expects artists to continue making art when we are so undervalued,” writes Kesha. “I tried to echo my ideas in the form of a political single cover. I’ve realized that living in alignment with my integrity is more important than proving a point.”


Kesha turned to photographer Brendan Walter, who is also known for making music videos and shooting album covers.

“AI is a Pandora’s box that we as a society have collectively opened, and I think it’s important that we keep human ramifications in mind as we learn how to use it as a tool and not as a replacement,” adds Kesha.

