Rare Red Sprite Photographed in Tibet Dazzles Social Media

Tibet’s night sky was recently illuminated by an extraordinary natural spectacle that captured the imagination of millions across social media: a rare phenomenon known as a red sprite.

This remarkable event unfolded between May 31 and June 1 in the Shannan City area of southwest China’s Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, sending shockwaves across Chinese social media platforms and igniting wonder in those lucky enough to witness it.

Red sprites are an unusual type of electrical discharge that occurs high above thunderclouds, often at altitudes between 25-50 miles (40-80 kilometers). Unlike typical lightning, which strikes downward from the clouds to the Earth, red sprites shoot upwards into the upper reaches of the atmosphere, creating an otherworldly display. The flashes are often compared to firework explosions or glowing jellyfish, as they emit an eerie red glow produced by atmospheric nitrogen reacting with electrical discharges.

As reported by APT, the red sprites were captured by Chinese astrophotographer Dong Shuchang who recorded them in breathtaking slow motion using high-speed camera technology. The 27-year-old photographer, renowned for his expertise in capturing celestial events, managed to film the elusive phenomenon from a vantage point more than 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) above sea level on the Tibetan plateau.

Dong Shuchang, A Red Sprite Chaser, Helps Scientists

Back in April, PetaPixel covered Shuchang’s first brush with photographing red sprites, with footage so rare that it helped scientists study the phenomenon. That time, Shuchang Dong and fellow photographer Angel An teamed up to capture over 100 red sprites as well as the sprites rarely seen secondary jets. Their imagery was also Asia’s first-ever recorded case of “green airglow at the base of the nighttime ionosphere.”

“This event was truly remarkable. By analyzing the parent lightning discharges, we discovered that the sprites were triggered by high-peak current positive cloud-to-ground lightning strikes within a massive mesoscale convective system. This suggests that thunderstorms in the Himalayan region have the potential to produce some of the most complex and intense upper-atmospheric electrical discharges on Earth,” said Professor Gaopeng Lu, the lead of the team using the astrophotographers’ images for crucial research into understanding red sprites.

Shuchang’s first successful red sprite capture has already earned him recognition in the astrophotography community, adding to his growing portfolio of rare events. In fact, in 2021, Shuchang made history by becoming the youngest-ever Astronomy Photographer of the Year, awarded by the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, for his mesmerizing photo of an annular solar eclipse, “The Golden Ring” (shown below).

Instant Sensation

Shuchang’s latest video from the recent May 31 event has gone immediately viral with over 1.64 million views in less than 24 hours on Weibo alone, China’s prominent social media platform. The footage shows the red lightning streaking across the starry sky in vivid orange-red hues, resembling both the eruption of fireworks and the undulating forms of jellyfish. The mesmerizing imagery rapidly garnered attention, with netizens comparing the “ghostly fire” to otherworldly phenomena.

“Am I the only one who finds this terrifying?” one user commented, while another described it as “Mother Nature’s fireworks.”

A Rare, Elusive Phenomenon

While the sight of lightning is a familiar one, red sprites are incredibly rare and difficult to observe. They occur far above regular thunderclouds, making them nearly invisible to the naked eye from the ground. The phenomenon is so fleeting and elusive that most people will never see it in their lifetimes. Red sprites are typically short-lived, lasting only a fraction of a second, and can only be captured under specific conditions.

Dong Shuchang’s ability to document the rare event is a testament to his expertise in astrophotography. He didn’t leave the occurrence to chance. Instead, he meticulously planned his observation, factoring in weather forecasts and satellite imagery to pinpoint the best location for his shoot.

“I checked the weather forecast for May 31 and the early hours of June 1 in advance,” Shuchang said in an interview with China Central Television (CCTV). “After analyzing the satellite imagery, I was confident that the weather would not interfere with the shoot, so I made my way to the mountains of Shannan to find a clear vantage point.”

Shuchang’s commitment paid off when he set up his camera to record at 120 frames per second, allowing him to capture the red sprite lightning in all its fleeting glory. He was able to document not only the brief flashes but also the intricate details of the phenomenon.

A Magical Spectacle for Social Media and Science

Shuchang’s video has drawn comparisons to scenes straight out of science fiction. Some social media users described it as an “alien jellyfish” or “a ghost fire in the sky,” while others marveled at the spectacle’s ghostly, ethereal beauty. The phenomenon has sparked excitement among both casual viewers and science enthusiasts, generating curiosity about atmospheric phenomena and the science behind lightning.

For photographers and scientists alike, the red sprite phenomenon is not just visually stunning — it provides important insights into the complex workings of our planet’s atmosphere. Red sprites remain poorly understood, and every new sighting contributes to our understanding of high-altitude electrical discharges and the delicate balance of atmospheric gases.

Despite their rarity, red sprites are not entirely unknown to scientists. They were first discovered in the 1980s by researchers studying the upper atmosphere. However, even today, their occurrence remains unpredictable, making each new capture a significant achievement. Shuchang’s meticulous planning and expertise in astrophotography have helped bring this phenomenon to a wider audience, cementing his place as one of the leading photographers in his field.

Nature’s Fireworks in Tibet

The breathtaking video of red sprite lightning in Tibet serves as a reminder of nature’s awe-inspiring power. As Dong Shuchang continues to push the boundaries of astrophotography, his work highlights not only the beauty of the cosmos but also the importance of patience, preparation, and expertise in capturing rare moments that could otherwise be missed.

While red sprite lightning may be a fleeting event, Shuchang’s footage immortalizes it in all its splendor. The viral video continues to captivate audiences worldwide, encouraging more people to look up at the night sky and wonder what else might be hidden just beyond our view.

In the meantime, Shuchang’s plans seem equally exciting. “I’m always looking out for the next phenomenon,” he said. And with his determination and skill, there’s no telling what other mesmerizing events he will capture next.

Image credits: Photographs by Dong Shuchang. Video, lead image screencap by APT.