Is Photographer Terry Richardson Staging a Comeback?

Fashion magazines are hiring Terry Richardson years after the once-dominant photographer disappeared from view amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Arena Homme+, a Britain-based fashion magazine for men, recently released its new edition that features two front covers shot by Richardson. One is a tribute to late filmmaker David Lynch and the other cover features a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump’s head.

Tellingly, Arena Homme+ has turned off the comments beneath its Instagram posts. Ashley Heath, the magazine’s editorial director, tells The Guardian that it is “in no way an attempt to rehabilitate Terry Richardson’s career as a commercial fashion photographer.”

“The work is in no respects ‘fashion’ … Terry Richardson’s portfolio is a powerful, personal tribute to the late David Lynch. No more, no less,” Heath tells the newspaper.

“I believe it is great work and is profound at this particular point in time on a number of levels. I would urge anyone to look at the entire portfolio, especially if David Lynch means anything to you. He is certainly a hero to us at Arena Homme+.”

The Guardian reports that despite being banned from working for top magazines, Richardson has continued his career behind the scenes. In January, Enfants Riches Déprimés launched a campaign photographed by Richardson, accompanied by a photobook titled Rats at the Ritz.

Backlash

Arena’s decision to turn off Instagram comments was reportedly because of the immediate fallout from the decision to feature Richardson.

“I am questioning why we would allow this man back to do more of the same, since there was no reckoning, no accountability and no apology from him,” Caryn Franklin, a fashion and identity commentator, tells The Guardian.

The magazine has denied that it is featuring Richardson’s work for “cheap shock value” which some accused it of.

“The decision to publish was certainly not made lightly,” Heath tells The Guardian. “That said, Lynch’s oeuvre does mine the dark underbelly of American life; sex, power, money and evil are all central concerns. The portfolio and magazine cover makes explicit reference to the ‘Spooky village’. This is Terry Richardson’s America, it is the wider world … and it is certainly social media.”

In 2023, Richardson faced further allegations of sexual assault when model Minerva Portillo and Caron Bernstein both accused the photographer of sexual assault that was photographed and featured in Terry Richardson: Terryworld.

Richardson has always maintained his innocence calling all of the allegations “hate-filled and libelous.”

