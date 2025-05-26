The Sad Tale of Ira Hayes, A Marine in ‘Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima’

On Memorial Day, a time to honor the men and women who died while serving in the military, PetaPixel looks at the life of soldier Ira Hayes in four photos.

Hayes was a Native American marine and one of the six men in Jim Rosenthal’s iconic Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima photo.

His inclusion in the Raising the Flag photograph brought him fame, he was one of only three surviving flag-raisers brought back to the U.S. and was used to promote war bonds. But Hayes found the limelight deeply uncomfortable, haunted by survivor’s guilt and suffering with PTSD. He reportedly disliked being called a hero, feeling the true heroes were those who never made it home.

Hayes, who was born on the Gila River Indian Reservation in Arizona in 1923, returned there after the war. But the trauma of war and the pressures of fame had taken its toll. He suffered from what we now recognize as PTSD and turned to alcohol to cope. He was arrested multiple times for public intoxication and became increasingly isolated. On January 24, 1955, at just 32 years old, Hayes was found dead from exposure and alcohol poisoning in a ditch near his home.

Despite his tragic end, Hayes’ story has resonated. He was portrayed by Tony Curtis in the 1961 film The Outsider, and his life inspired the folk song The Ballad of Ira Hayes, written by Peter LaFarge and famously recorded by Johnny Cash.